Facebook : Launches Brand Safety Controls for Advertisers

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. (FB) has launched brand safety controls intended to improve transparency and give advertisers more control over placements within publisher content like in-stream and Instant Articles.

The company said "the best way to contribute to brand safety is to prevent harmful content from ever appearing on our services in the first place," and noted its efforts in removing content that violates its policies.

The new features include a one-stop place in Business Manager or Ads Manager to create block lists, get delivery reports and set account-level inventory filters.

Facebook will also provide Dynamic Content Sets that have a content-level white listing tool for advertisers working with Integral Ad Science, OpenSlate, and Zefr.

