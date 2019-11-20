Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

Facebook : Launches Brand Safety Controls for Advertisers

0
11/20/2019 | 03:22pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. (FB) has launched brand safety controls intended to improve transparency and give advertisers more control over placements within publisher content like in-stream and Instant Articles.

The company said "the best way to contribute to brand safety is to prevent harmful content from ever appearing on our services in the first place," and noted its efforts in removing content that violates its policies.

The new features include a one-stop place in Business Manager or Ads Manager to create block lists, get delivery reports and set account-level inventory filters.

Facebook will also provide Dynamic Content Sets that have a content-level white listing tool for advertisers working with Integral Ad Science, OpenSlate, and Zefr.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 568 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,29  $
Last Close Price 199,32  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK52.05%568 410
TWITTER2.44%22 812
MATCH GROUP, INC.68.02%20 119
LINE CORPORATION39.54%11 407
SINA CORPORATION-39.26%2 266
NEW WORK SE18.74%1 756
