Facebook : Launches Feature to Encourage Blood Donations

By Stephen Nakrosis



Facebook Inc. (FB) on Wednesday said it launched a new feature in the U.S. to encourage users to become blood donors.

The new Blood Donations feature will debut in New York City, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and the San Francisco Bay area, and will be rolled out nationwide over the coming months, Facebook said.

Users can sign up by going to Blood Donations in the About section of their Facebook profile.

Facebook said the American Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and others are working with the company in the new program.

When a blood center needs donations, it will be able to send notifications to nearby Facebook users who have signed on to the program, the company said.

"We are grateful to Facebook for supporting the Missing Types campaign, which underscores the critical need for blood donors," said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, American Red Cross. "This campaign comes at exactly the right time, as busy summer schedules make it extremely challenging to sign up sufficient blood donors. And Facebook's new blood donation feature makes it even easier to make a lifesaving donation."

