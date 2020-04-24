Facebook : Launches Its Answer to Zoom

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. is rolling out a new video-chat feature to rival Zoom, part of a suite of new offerings aimed at users kept home by the coronavirus.

The company said Friday that it is launching Messenger Rooms, an invitation-based group video chat that can accommodate up to 50 people, along with additional video options for gamers, users of the Messenger Kids app and singles looking to chat with matches on Facebook Dating.

The push to video highlights how quickly the Covid-19 pandemic has altered discussion around Facebook's products. A year ago, the company was tightening its rules around live video in the wake of a New Zealand white supremacist's broadcast of a mass murder at a mosque.

Now the company is seeking to keep up with demand for live-video products from both its own platforms and Zoom Video Communications Inc., the enterprise videoconferencing company that jumped from 10 million users at the end of last year to more than 200 million as stay-at-home orders proliferated.

While Zoom was designed for business-focused videoconferencing, it has been widely adopted by churches, families and other groups as a social outlet during widespread societal lockdowns. In a release, Facebook said Messenger Rooms is a venue to "host celebrations, gather a book club or just hang out on the couch with friends."

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said last month that Facebook's platforms have seen a surge in usage due to the virus, with video-messaging doubling since the onset of the pandemic. In the hardest hit-areas such as Italy video calling rose by more than 1,000%. The company now says that more than 700 million people use one of its voice- or video-calling options each day.

The Rooms product is one of several features announced by the company on Friday with the goal of allowing users to quickly transition to live video when using other Facebook products. Besides adding video chat to its dating product, Facebook is expanding the number of people allowed in WhatsApp video chats, and allowing people to watch live Instagram videos on their desktop computer and to live-stream videogames from their phones to Facebook.

Facebook has made a number of attempts to develop its video and live-streaming features in the past, with mixed success. Mr. Zuckerberg said the company's future was "video-first" back in 2017, the same year the company began working on a video-chat offering similar to that of Houseparty, a popular app with teens. Facebook's version, Bonfire, failed to catch on and was shut down last year.

Facebook said it had already been working on many of the features in question ahead of the pandemic, but accelerated the work because of the obvious desire for video as a substitute for in-person social contact. Facebook stressed the privacy-friendly features of the Rooms product, which allows a chat's organizer to lock it and easily remove people on the call.

