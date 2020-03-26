Facebook : Launches Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. has launched the Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub, which seeks to "keep people connected to their friends, family, colleagues and community, and prevent the spread of misinformation."

The company seeks to help parents set up virtual playdates or homework sessions, and to connect organizations like UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control with developer partners in a effort to provide reliable Covid-19 information.

On March 16, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube issued a joint statement about their efforts to stop fraud and misinformation. The new hub discusses medical scams, false fundraisers and forwarding of incorrect information.

