Facebook : Lays Out Challenges of Letting Users Take Their Data to Other Platforms

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. has promised regulators that it will protect users' privacy and give them the right to take their data where they choose. Now the company is trying to figure out how it can do both.

In a white paper issued Wednesday, the social-media giant outlines how those two big mandates are potentially in conflict. The company said it is seeking outside input on how to deliver on both objectives and get a consensus on how the industry will handle such matters going forward.

The move is unusual, showing Facebook publicly grappling with these issues.

The effort is increasingly pressing. Facebook needs to comply with new laws in the European Union and California requiring the company to make people's social-media profiles easily transferable to upstart rivals, a shift designed in part to foster greater competition. Facebook is under an antitrust investigation in the U.S. because of its strong position in social media.

At the same time, Facebook is under stringent data protections imposed by the company's $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, agreed to in July.

"There still hasn't been a lot of guidance" on how to reconcile the two issues, said Stephen Satterfield, director of Facebook's privacy and public policy. He described the paper as the company's opening attempt at hashing out unresolved trade-offs between privacy and openness.

"We've heard calls -- sometimes from the same stakeholder -- both to enable greater data portability and to limit people's ability to share their data with third parties," the paper says.

The paper's underlying premise is that who should own what data on a social network remains a murky matter.

For example, the paper says it is clear that people should be able to transfer data such as the photos they upload to a social network, a capability Facebook has given users since 2010. Whether friends' contact information or their comments on posts should also be portable are separate matters -- and ones that Facebook hasn't yet taken positions on.

The company said it wants input from other tech companies as well as regulators, and that it doesn't want to make such decisions unilaterally.

Beyond sorting out what data should be portable, Facebook said it wants guidance on how to handle the privacy risks created by allowing data to leave its platform. The Cambridge Analytica scandal -- in which a quiz app obtained vast quantities of Facebook user data, then sold it to a firm that used it for psychological profiling -- exemplifies that problem, the company says.

Whether an outside entity is a worthy recipient of user data and who should be responsible for potential misuse of Facebook data after it is in that entity's hands aren't clear, the paper argues. The Cambridge Analytica episode was central to the record FTC settlement, highlighting the risks for Facebook if these issues aren't resolved.

Advocates for greater competition in social media have argued that Facebook should be able to manage privacy without squashing rivals. To provide people with real alternatives to Facebook, the company would need to make its platforms mesh with competitors, not just provide a one-time transfer of users' data, they say.

Fiona Scott Morton, an economist at Yale's school of management and former deputy attorney general during the Obama administration, says making Facebook interoperable with outside social networks would do more to revive competition than breaking up the company, as some have argued regulators should do. But she predicted that Facebook would object to such a plan for competitive reasons, not technical obstacles.

If the platform allowed rivals ongoing access, people could maintain their Facebook social networks while experimenting with alternative social-media platforms that, for example, shared ad revenue with their customers or offered an ad-free experience for $1 a month, she said.

Full interoperability is referenced only briefly in Facebook's paper, and not in an overly positive light. One endnote suggests that interoperability would force Facebook to re-create the open-access conditions that led to Cambridge Analytica.

Ms. Scott Morton disagreed with that conclusion. The principal lesson Facebook should draw from Cambridge Analytica is "letting a quiz application have all the data of your users is a mistake," she said.

Mr. Satterfield said Facebook had no fixed convictions on how responsibility for transferred data should be handled or who, if anyone, should oversee the process. It is already working with tech companies including Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. on an industry framework for interoperable platforms.

Even without industry consensus or regulatory guidance, Mr. Satterfield said Facebook would continue working toward giving users the ability to meaningfully transfer their data.

"We're going to move forward with portability," he said, adding that the company plans to hold a series of world-wide events regarding the issues raised in its paper. "We're not going to be able to build portability to the extent we'd like to unless we as an industry can resolve these questions."