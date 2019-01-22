Facebook : Leasing New Facility From Kylli in Burlingame, Ca.

Cushman & Wakefield said Tuesday that Facebook, Inc. (FB) will lease a new, approximately 803,000-square-foot office campus currently under construction in Burlingame, Calif., from Kylli.

Cushman & Wakefield represented Kylli in the transaction.

The facility, which sits on over 18 acres on the edge of San Francisco Bay, was developed by Kylli, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-based Genzon Investment Group Co., Ltd., Cushman & Wakefield said.

Expected to open in 2020, the new facility features four new Class A office buildings and public amenities such as an improved Bay Trail, a pedestrian promenade, and a safer roadway for cyclists and motorists.

JLL represented Facebook in the transaction, Cushman & Wakefield said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com