Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:05pm EST

(Adds details)

By Maria Armental and Stephen Nakrosis

Facebook Inc.'s augmented and virtual reality division is expected to move into new Bayfront office space in what is being billed as one of the largest lease deals on the San Francisco Peninsula.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Facebook signed a long-term lease for Burlingame Point, a roughly 803,000-square-foot office campus under construction in nearby Burlingame, midway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

A company representative declined to comment on the length of the lease.

The campus, expected to open in 2020, would house Facebook's AR/VR division, which currently employs some 3,000 workers.

"The new state-of-the-art space will give our team room to grow, innovate, and continue to scale AR, VR, and consumer hardware technologies to people around the world," a company representative said in a statement.

Burlingame Point, developed on a former drive-in site by China-based Genzon Investment Group Co.'s Kylli, sits on more than 18 acres on the edge of San Francisco Bay.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC represented Kylli and JLL represented Facebook.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:05pFACEBOOK : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update
DJ
06:14pGoogle spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
RE
04:59pFACEBOOK : Leasing New Facility From Kylli in Burlingame, Ca.
DJ
04:37pWall Street drops as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
02:41pWall Street ends four-day rally as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
06:35aFACEBOOK : testing 'LOL' app to woo kids, experts wary
AQ
03:32aWINDSTREAM : Wholesale expands fiber network connections outside U.S.
AQ
02:49aPrivacy Problems Mount for Tech Giants -- WSJ
DJ
01/21FACEBOOK : WhatsApp Limits Users' Ability to Forward Messages -- Update
DJ
01/21FACEBOOK WATCH : What We've Built & What's Ahead
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 357 M
EBIT 2018 24 510 M
Net income 2018 21 725 M
Finance 2018 40 870 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,33
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
EV / Sales 2018 7,05x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 431 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK14.46%431 183
TWITTER15.76%25 327
MATCH GROUP INC12.74%13 409
LINE CORP5.40%9 021
SINA CORP15.06%4 411
DENA CO LTD7.25%2 650
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.