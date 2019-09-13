Facebook : Libra Digital Currency to Be Blocked by France, Germany -Reuters

--The French Finance Ministry on Friday announced both France and Germany have decided to block Libra, a digital currency, Reuters reported.

--On Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno LeMaire said the digital currency, which is being backed by Facebook Inc. (FB), would lead to "an eventual privatization of money."

--On Friday, a joint statement from the governments of France and Germany said "no private entity can claim monetary power, which is inherent to the sovereignty of nations," according to the report.

--The digital currency will be overseen by a non-profit, Switzerland's Libra Association.

