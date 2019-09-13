Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Libra Digital Currency to Be Blocked by France, Germany -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

--The French Finance Ministry on Friday announced both France and Germany have decided to block Libra, a digital currency, Reuters reported.

--On Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno LeMaire said the digital currency, which is being backed by Facebook Inc. (FB), would lead to "an eventual privatization of money."

--On Friday, a joint statement from the governments of France and Germany said "no private entity can claim monetary power, which is inherent to the sovereignty of nations," according to the report.

--The digital currency will be overseen by a non-profit, Switzerland's Libra Association.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-cryptocurrency-france-german/france-and-germany-agree-to-block-facebooks-libra-idUSKCN1VY1XU?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:29pApple, Broadcom keep Wall Street gains in check
RE
01:14pFACEBOOK : Germany against allowing Facebook's Libra in Europe - Der Spiegel
RE
01:14pFACEBOOK : France, Germany blast Facebook's Libra, back public cryptocurrency
RE
12:55pFACEBOOK : Libra Digital Currency to Be Blocked by France, Germany -Reuters
DJ
12:50pWashington, Silicon Valley Struggle to Unify on Protecting Elections
DJ
12:42pU.S. House panel demands tech company emails in antitrust investigation
RE
12:11pFACEBOOK : France and Germany agree to block Facebook's Libra
RE
09:37aFACEBOOK : suspends chatbot of Netanyahu's Likud party's campaign
AQ
09:21aEU MAY NEED TO REGULATE TECH GIANTS' : EU antitrust chief
RE
08:45aHouse Committee Requests Tech Executives' Emails in Antitrust Probe
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,88x
EV / Sales2020 5,47x
Capitalization 535 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 187,47  $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.01%534 843
TWITTER50.31%33 317
MATCH GROUP INC78.09%21 402
LINE CORP12.15%9 209
SINA CORP-15.81%3 141
GREE,INC.14.49%1 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group