Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Lithuanian Man Pleads Guilty to $100 Million Fraud Against Google, Facebook --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

A Lithuanian man pleaded guilty to his role in a complex wire fraud scheme that resulted in the theft of over $100 million from Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., prosecutors said Wednesday.

Evaldas Rimasauskas, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with a scheme that duped the two tech giants into wiring millions of dollars into foreign bank accounts between 2013 and 2015, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

He also agreed to forfeit about $49.7 million he obtained in relation to the wire fraud charge, according to court records.

Mr. Rimasauskas orchestrated the scheme by creating a company in Latvia with the same name as a hardware manufacturer with which Google and Facebook regularly did millions of dollars in business, prosecutors said.

He then sent email messages to employees at the two companies, directing them to wire payments for bills Facebook and Google legitimately owed into bank accounts Mr. Rimasauskas controlled in Latvia and Cyprus, prosecutors said.

After funds were deposited, Mr. Rimasauskas spread the money out by wiring it to various bank accounts in Latvia, Cyprus, Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary and Hong Kong, prosecutors said, adding that he also forged invoices, contracts and letters, which were submitted to banks to justify the transactions.

Lithuanian authorities arrested Mr. Rimasauskas in March 2017. He was extradited to New York five months later, according to prosecutors.

Paul David Petrus Jr., a lawyer for Mr. Rimasauskas, said Wednesday that he plans to argue for leniency at sentencing. Mr. Rimasauskas is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, prosecutors said.

A Google spokesman said Wednesday that the company alerted authorities to the fraud after the company detected it. "We recouped the funds and we're pleased this matter is resolved," he said in an emailed statement.

Facebook recovered most of the funds and has been cooperating with the investigation, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.99% 1226.43 Delayed Quote.15.07%
FACEBOOK 2.40% 165.44 Delayed Quote.23.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:13pFACEBOOK : Lithuanian Man Pleads Guilty to $100 Million Fraud Against Google, Fa..
DJ
08:11pFACEBOOK : Lithuanian Man Pleads Guilty to $100 Million Fraud Against Google, Fa..
DJ
11:10aINTRODUCING OCULUS RIFT S : A New PC VR Headset Coming This Spring
PU
06:05aFACEBOOK : Introducing Checkout on Instagram
PU
05:56aU.S. lawmaker says tech companies must quickly remove violent content after N..
RE
05:45aMICROSOFT : Collaboration Market Racing Ahead
DJ
02:48aInstagram Tries Out Shopping Inside App -- WSJ
DJ
03/19House Panel Seeks Answers From Tech CEOs Over Shooting Video -- Update
DJ
03/19House Panel Seeks Answers From Tech CEOs Over Shooting Video
DJ
03/19FACEBOOK : Axes Age, Gender and Other Targeting for Some Sensitive Ads
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 963 M
EBIT 2019 25 410 M
Net income 2019 22 187 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,51
P/E ratio 2020 18,36
EV / Sales 2019 5,97x
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Capitalization 461 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK23.25%461 119
TWITTER8.80%23 979
MATCH GROUP INC33.62%15 913
LINE CORP3.91%8 266
SINA CORP9.14%4 184
DENA CO LTD-4.79%2 316
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.