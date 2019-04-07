Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Looks to Build Underwater Ring Around Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

Facebook Inc. is circling Africa. Literally.

The company is in talks to develop an underwater data cable that would encircle the continent, according to people familiar with the plans, an effort aimed at driving down its bandwidth costs and making it easier for the social media giant to sign up more users.

The three-stage project, named Simba after the lead character in "The Lion King," could link up with beachheads in several countries on the continent's eastern, western and Mediterranean coasts, though the exact route and number of landings is in flux, the people said.

Facebook spokesman Travis Reed declined to comment on the company's plans for Africa. "We look all over the world when we consider subsea cable routes," he said.

Simba isn't Facebook's first foray into subsea cables, the high-capacity fiber-optic lines that carry most of the world's core internet traffic. The company has led projects linking markets in North America, Europe and East Asia, usually sharing the investment burden with traditional telecommunications companies, which lack the cash to lay down the cables on their own.

"When you're one of the biggest users of bandwidth, it's entirely rational to cut out the middleman and get the capacity at-cost," said Alan Mauldin, an analyst at market researcher TeleGeography.

Negotiations for the Simba project are continuing, the people said, cautioning that talks could still fall apart.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is also in talks to build a cable system called Equiano down Africa's western coast, according to people familiar with its plans. China's Huawei Technologies Co. is rolling out subsea cable links to Africa through a subsidiary building a cable through the Indian Ocean.

Industry executives say the proposed Simba system is uniquely ambitious. The project would give Facebook's European and Asian data centers a dedicated and reliable link to growing African markets where its apps like WhatsApp are already popular. The company has funded regional networks in developing economies like Uganda to help connect the roughly 3.8 billion people across the globe who still lack internet access.

The system also could benefit partner telecom companies like MTN Group and Vodafone PLC that already serve booming economies in South Africa and Nigeria. Those companies could help pay for the cable project in exchange for some of its fiber-optic capacity, said one of the people familiar with Facebook's plans. An MTN spokeswoman declined to comment. Vodafone didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech companies like Facebook and Alphabet, wary of the wholesale telecom market and the regulatory burdens that come with it, tend to avoid selling bandwidth on cables they help fund. They have access to whole strands of fiber-optic wire, allowing them to shuttle most of their data through private networks separated from the broader internet.

Facebook has taken a long-term view with past network investments. Its Internet.org nonprofit has financed access to a small group of websites through Free Basics, a no-cost wireless service offered in several countries. Regulators in other countries have banned the program, arguing against the limited version of the web that the Facebook-backed group has curated.

Facebook is one of several large U.S. technology companies that have taken a growing role in planning and financing the internet's plumbing to serve their interests. In the process, they have supplanted traditional telecom companies that used to dominate the industry.

Alphabet has built fiber-optic cables in several cities and launched broadband-beaming balloons over hard-to-reach areas. Microsoft Corp. is pushing U.S. authorities to allow broadband service to use the "white spaces" in the radio spectrum between the channels reserved for television broadcasts.

A project as large as the one proposed by Facebook could cost up to $1 billion to build, said Greg Varisco, chief executive of Cinturion, a privately held company planning its own cable system in the Indian Ocean.

Mr. Varisco said the social networking company will likely see the project through because its executives are planning for needs several years in the future. But working with several different telecom companies and government regulators could pose a challenge.

"They're not small projects, and they've got a lot of politics to work through," he said.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
11:15aFACEBOOK : Looks to Build Underwater Ring Around Africa
DJ
03:05aFACEBOOK : and Amazon take down the exposed records
AQ
04/05Germany to press for tax cooperation, debt transparency at IMF/G20 meetings
RE
04/05AMERICANS AGREE : Social Media Is Divisive (But We Keep Using It)
DJ
04/05FACEBOOK : promises crackdown on fake news in Australia
RE
04/04FACEBOOK : Social media executives could be liable for harmful content - The Gua..
RE
04/04STARBUCKS : Accountant fired after attacking an Orthodox Jew with MAGA hat
AQ
04/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Extends Win Streak To 6th Session As U.S.-China Trad..
DJ
04/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Boeing, Commerzbank, Tesla
04/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Not Facebook's Job to Regulate Political Ads
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 977 M
EBIT 2019 25 241 M
Net income 2019 22 222 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,43
P/E ratio 2020 19,97
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
EV / Sales 2020 5,29x
Capitalization 502 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK34.03%501 503
TWITTER20.81%26 394
MATCH GROUP INC28.41%15 379
LINE CORP5.26%8 395
SINA CORP23.62%4 740
XING SE40.21%2 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About