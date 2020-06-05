|
Facebook : May 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
06/05/2020 | 12:36pm EDT
Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 253
Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 240
Total number of Pages removed: 770
Total number of Groups removed: 101
|FACEBOOK
|10.25%
|644 724