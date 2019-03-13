Facebook : Messenger and Instagram Having Outages -Report

--Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have had outages on Wednesday, according to reports in The Verge, USA Today and elsewhere.

--A Facebook spokesperson told USA Today "we're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps" and the company is "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

https://www.theverge.com/2019/3/13/18264092/facebook-instagram-down-partially-post-messages-profile-loading and https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/03/13/facebook-instagram-go-down-across-united-states-apparent-outage/3151883002/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com