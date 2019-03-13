Log in
FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Messenger and Instagram Having Outages -Report

03/13/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

--Facebook Inc.'s (FB) Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have had outages on Wednesday, according to reports in The Verge, USA Today and elsewhere.

--A Facebook spokesperson told USA Today "we're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps" and the company is "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

https://www.theverge.com/2019/3/13/18264092/facebook-instagram-down-partially-post-messages-profile-loading and https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/03/13/facebook-instagram-go-down-across-united-states-apparent-outage/3151883002/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 963 M
EBIT 2019 25 410 M
Net income 2019 22 187 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,89
P/E ratio 2020 19,53
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Capitalization 491 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK31.16%490 658
TWITTER8.42%23 894
MATCH GROUP INC26.02%15 008
LINE CORP5.53%8 447
SINA CORP8.59%4 160
DENA CO LTD-5.30%2 301
