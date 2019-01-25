Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : More Closely Integrating Messaging Services, Sources Say -NYT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:05pm EST

--Facebook Inc. (FB) is planning to unify the messaging infrastructure used by WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, more closely integrating the company's messaging services, The New York Times reported Friday, citing "four people involved in the effort."

--Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said each app should have end-to-end encryption as well, the report said.

--Facebook said the company wanted to "build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/25/technology/facebook-instagram-whatsapp-messenger.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:05pFACEBOOK : More Closely Integrating Messaging Services, Sources Say -NYT
DJ
09:43aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook..
RE
09:15aFACEBOOK INC : annual earnings release
07:55aFacing Backlash, Tech Leaders Shift Tone
DJ
06:15aFACEBOOK : CEO denies selling user data
AQ
05:31aAPPLE : Google led a multimillion-dollar tech industry lobbying blitz in 2018, r..
AQ
01/24FACEBOOK : to protect integrity of 2019 midterm elections
AQ
01/24France seeks support for minimum corporate tax at world level
RE
01/24FACEBOOK : pledges to combat 'false news', fake accounts ahead of May polls
AQ
01/24France keeping 2019 economic forecast and Internet tax plans - Le Maire
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 317 M
EBIT 2018 24 452 M
Net income 2018 21 668 M
Finance 2018 42 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,77
P/E ratio 2019 19,64
EV / Sales 2018 6,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,36x
Capitalization 419 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK11.24%419 084
TWITTER9.99%24 063
MATCH GROUP INC17.96%14 029
LINE CORP4.05%8 441
SINA CORP1.81%3 903
DENA CO LTD8.31%2 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.