Facebook : More Closely Integrating Messaging Services, Sources Say -NYT

--Facebook Inc. (FB) is planning to unify the messaging infrastructure used by WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, more closely integrating the company's messaging services, The New York Times reported Friday, citing "four people involved in the effort."

--Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said each app should have end-to-end encryption as well, the report said.

--Facebook said the company wanted to "build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/25/technology/facebook-instagram-whatsapp-messenger.html

