Facebook : New York Requests Documents from Facebook, Apps on Data Sharing--Update

02/28/2019 | 12:21pm EST

By Sam Schechner

Breaking News...

A New York regulator is ramping up a promised investigation of how Facebook Inc. gathered sensitive personal information from popular smartphone applications, after a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that many such apps were sending the social-media giant data including users' menstrual cycles and body weight.

The state's Department of Financial Services on Wednesday sent a series of letters seeking information and documents from Facebook and the developers behind the 11 apps mentioned in the Journal's reporting, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

One letter, addressed to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, requests information about all companies that have sent Facebook data about mobile application users via software provided by the social-media giant in the last three years, the person said. It also asked the company to provide the categories of data that were shared and a list of all New Yorkers whose data was included, the person added.

Other letters, sent to app developers, seek copies of contracts with Facebook, and descriptions of fees and commissions either paid to or received from Facebook in connection with the use of its software, the person said. All of the letters request that recipients produce the documents by March 15.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

