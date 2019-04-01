Log in
FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Opens Public Consultation on Board for Content Decision Appeals

0
04/01/2019 | 11:55am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Facebook Inc. (FB) said Monday it is opening a public consultation on the design for an oversight board for people to appeal content decisions.

"This is another part of our ongoing, global engagement with a wide range of organizations, think tanks and researchers to determine how best to empower this entity to render independent judgment on some of Facebook's most important and challenging content decisions," a web post by Brent Harris, Facebook's director of governance and oversight board, said.

Each submission will have a questionnaire and free-form questions. The free-form questions will focus on membership, case decisions and governance, and will provide design and structural options. The company will accept responses for the next six weeks.

Facebook said it is working with a team from Baker McKenzie, which is providing project management support and will review each submission. Facebook said it will publish a report in June.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 977 M
EBIT 2019 25 241 M
Net income 2019 22 221 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,23
P/E ratio 2020 18,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,18x
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
Capitalization 476 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK27.16%475 732
TWITTER14.41%25 213
MATCH GROUP INC32.36%15 557
LINE CORP5.40%8 472
SINA CORP10.40%4 234
DENA CO LTD-7.08%2 267
