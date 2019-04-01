Facebook : Opens Public Consultation on Board for Content Decision Appeals

By Michael Dabaie

Facebook Inc. (FB) said Monday it is opening a public consultation on the design for an oversight board for people to appeal content decisions.

"This is another part of our ongoing, global engagement with a wide range of organizations, think tanks and researchers to determine how best to empower this entity to render independent judgment on some of Facebook's most important and challenging content decisions," a web post by Brent Harris, Facebook's director of governance and oversight board, said.

Each submission will have a questionnaire and free-form questions. The free-form questions will focus on membership, case decisions and governance, and will provide design and structural options. The company will accept responses for the next six weeks.

Facebook said it is working with a team from Baker McKenzie, which is providing project management support and will review each submission. Facebook said it will publish a report in June.

