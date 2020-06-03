Facebook, PayPal to Invest in Indonesian Ride-Hailing App Gojek

By Yifan Wang



Facebook Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. said on Wednesday they will invest in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and food-delivery firm's latest financing round.

The companies did not disclose financial details. The investments will focus on expanding Gojek's digital payment business and financial-services offerings in Southeast Asia, the companies said.

Gojek said PayPal will integrate its payment capabilities with Gojek's services, and allow users of its payment-platform GoPay to shop from PayPal's millions of global merchants.

Facebook will make the investment through its messaging platform WhatsApp, which has a large presence in Southeast Asia. The deal is Facebook's first investment in Indonesia.

Google and Tencent Holdings, which have invested in Gojek since 2018, also joined the company's current funding round, Gojek said.

