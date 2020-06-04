Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/03 04:00:00 pm
230.16 USD   -1.10%
02:48aFACEBOOK : Payday Lenders Sidestep Ad Bans, State -2-
DJ
02:48aPayday Lenders Sidestep Ad Bans, State Restrictions -- WSJ
DJ
01:57aFacebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
RE
Facebook : Payday Lenders Sidestep Ad Bans, State -2-

06/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

A database of current Facebook advertisers reviewed by the Journal showed several high-cost lenders using the social-media site to market to borrowers. The advertisers pitch loans with repayment periods longer than 90 days -- bypassing Facebook's ban on ads for short-term loans -- but interest rates are still in the triple digits.

Ace Cash Express is principally a payday-loan provider, but its Facebook ads earlier this year sought customers for longer-term loans. Ace's site had a message telling California borrowers that "ACE no longer offers installment loans. Apply for a payday loan up to $255."

A representative of Populus Financial Group Inc., which does business as Ace Cash Express, didn't respond to requests for comment.

High-cost lenders also buy data on Facebook users who have been identified as people in financial distress from third-party companies that compile the information without Facebook's involvement. Chicago-based Exact Data sells marketing lists titled "People Struggling With Bills" and "Get Me Out of Debt!" that purport to offer millions of Facebook addresses for struggling consumers. The price is as little as $249 for more than 10 million names.

The Facebook information can be used for "prospecting effectively by laser targeting [the] audience," said Larry Organ, founder and chief executive of Exact Data.

Write to Coulter Jones at Coulter.Jones@wsj.com, Jean Eaglesham at jean.eaglesham@wsj.com and AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.21% 1439.25 Delayed Quote.7.46%
FACEBOOK -1.10% 230.16 Delayed Quote.12.14%
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
