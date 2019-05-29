Facebook : Pelosi Slams Facebook Over Altered Video

By Jeff Horwitz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) denounced Facebook Inc. on Wednesday, saying its refusal to take down a doctored video of her demonstrates the platform's disregard for the truth.

"Right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it's wrong," she said in an interview with San Francisco news station KQED. The video in question -- which was widely shared on social media, including by Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump's attorneys -- is of a recent speech by Mrs. Pelosi that has been slowed down and altered in tone, making her appear to slur her words.

Mrs. Pelosi likened the social-media company's handling of the altered video to its failure to prevent Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"We have said all along, 'Poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians," she said. "I think they have proven -- by not taking down something they know is false -- that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election."

The video, which was viewed by a million people before the manipulation was first noted by the Washington Post, blew up further after Facebook declined to remove it from its site.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.