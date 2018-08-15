Facebook : People raise $300M through birthday fundraisers in first year

By Asha Sharma, Head of Product, Social Good

Today we're sharing some major milestones for the first year of birthday fundraisers on Facebook and announcing plans to help people more easily find nonprofits to support in the year ahead.

New Nonprofit Selection Tools

Many people have told us that they want to dedicate their birthdays to a good cause. But with over 750,000 nonprofits on Facebook, it can be difficult to choose. To make this easier, we will soon provide more information: when you click on a nonprofit in the list, you can learn more about the organization, their mission, location and how many people like their Page. We also plan to share more relevant information, like popular search terms in the nonprofit selection tool.

We hope that this tool will help more people find causes they care about, joining the millionsof people who dedicated their birthdays in inspiring ways over the past year, including:

We're excited to see the impact that people will make over the next year, and we're inspired to help make future fundraisers and birthdays even more memorable.