Facebook : Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications

Facebook plans a major shift into encrypted messaging as a central part of its business, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, as the social-media giant emphasises private conversations rather than publicly shared content.

-- Facebook plans both to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major products. -- It also plans to allow people to make private conversations ephemeral. -- The moves mark a potential radical shift at Facebook... -- ...Whose platforms are aggressively mined by advertisers and vulnerable to misinformation. -- Users in large numbers increasingly prefer to communicate in small groups or one to one. -- Facebook will aggressively develop products that cater to those shifting tastes. -- That's according to an interview Zuckerberg gave on Wednesday.

"I don't view this as replacing the public platform. Facebook and Instagram will continue to get more important... [But] there is as rich of a platform to develop around the intimate and private communications as there is around the more public one," he said.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that many will be sceptical that Facebook, reeling from a host of privacy-related missteps, can be trusted to guard such personal communications.

"I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform--because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing, " Zuckerberg wrote. "But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories."

