Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:38am EST

By WSJ City

Facebook plans a major shift into encrypted messaging as a central part of its business, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, as the social-media giant emphasises private conversations rather than publicly shared content.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Facebook plans both to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major 
      products. 
 
   -- It also plans to allow people to make private conversations ephemeral. 
 
   -- The moves mark a potential radical shift at Facebook... 
 
   -- ...Whose platforms are aggressively mined by advertisers and vulnerable 
      to misinformation. 
 
   -- Users in large numbers increasingly prefer to communicate in small groups 
      or one to one. 
 
   -- Facebook will aggressively develop products that cater to those shifting 
      tastes. 
 
   -- That's according to an interview Zuckerberg gave on Wednesday.

"I don't view this as replacing the public platform. Facebook and Instagram will continue to get more important... [But] there is as rich of a platform to develop around the intimate and private communications as there is around the more public one," he said.

THE BACKGROUND

Zuckerberg acknowledged that many will be sceptical that Facebook, reeling from a host of privacy-related missteps, can be trusted to guard such personal communications.

"I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform--because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing, " Zuckerberg wrote. "But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories."

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:38aFACEBOOK : Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications
DJ
02:05aFACEBOOK : CEO pledges to rebuild around privacy
AQ
03/06FACEBOOK : says it's switching focus from public posts to private messages
AQ
03/06FACEBOOK : to head toward encryption, privacy -- Zuckerberg
AQ
03/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is going big on private chat..
RE
03/06FACEBOOK TO BECOME &LSQUO;PRIVACY-FO : Zuckerberg
AQ
03/06FACEBOOK : to merge messaging services in privacy push
AQ
03/06FACEBOOK : A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking
PU
03/06FACEBOOK : India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections
DJ
03/06FACEBOOK : CEO says he'll double down on privacy
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.