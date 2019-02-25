Facebook : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook

By WSJ City

Popular health and fitness apps scrambled to stop sending sensitive personal information to Facebook after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that many were transmitting detailed information about topics including their users' weight and menstrual cycles.Since Friday, at least four of the apps that the Journal had identified and contacted as part of its reporting issued updates to cut off transmission of sensitive data to Facebook, a new round of testing showed Sunday.

KEY FACTS

-- At least 11 popular apps were using software that Facebook provides to app developers to send intimate information. -- The Facebook analytics allowed developers to see the data in an aggregated form. -- It also allows them to target their users with ads on Facebook based on that information. -- Facebook has said that it doesn't otherwise use that type of app data.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The changes came as Facebook itself contacted some large advertisers and developers in response to the Journal's reporting, telling them it prohibits partners from sending Facebook any sensitive information about users. The company said it is working on new systems to detect and block uploads of such information by apps, according to a person whose company was contacted by Facebook.

In at least one message, Facebook directed a major developer to ensure that it had a legal justification for all the user information it sends Facebook in its app via the software-development kit, or SDK, the social network provides for apps, the person said.

"We work with the app developers using our SDK to ensure they adhere to our terms. In cases where we see violations, we work with the app developers to get into compliance and take action as needed." Facebook spokeswoman.

