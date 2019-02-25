Log in
Facebook : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook

0
02/25/2019 | 03:22am EST

By WSJ City

Popular health and fitness apps scrambled to stop sending sensitive personal information to Facebook after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that many were transmitting detailed information about topics including their users' weight and menstrual cycles.Since Friday, at least four of the apps that the Journal had identified and contacted as part of its reporting issued updates to cut off transmission of sensitive data to Facebook, a new round of testing showed Sunday.

KEY FACTS 

   -- At least 11 popular apps were using software that Facebook provides to 
      app developers to send intimate information. 
 
   -- The Facebook analytics allowed developers to see the data in an 
      aggregated form. 
 
   -- It also allows them to target their users with ads on Facebook based on 
      that information. 
 
   -- Facebook has said that it doesn't otherwise use that type of app data.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The changes came as Facebook itself contacted some large advertisers and developers in response to the Journal's reporting, telling them it prohibits partners from sending Facebook any sensitive information about users. The company said it is working on new systems to detect and block uploads of such information by apps, according to a person whose company was contacted by Facebook.

In at least one message, Facebook directed a major developer to ensure that it had a legal justification for all the user information it sends Facebook in its app via the software-development kit, or SDK, the social network provides for apps, the person said.

"We work with the app developers using our SDK to ensure they adhere to our terms. In cases where we see violations, we work with the app developers to get into compliance and take action as needed." Facebook spokeswoman.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,57
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 462 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK23.50%462 032
TWITTER10.33%24 139
MATCH GROUP INC33.95%15 932
LINE CORP8.23%8 714
SINA CORP22.32%4 689
DENA CO LTD-5.46%2 311
