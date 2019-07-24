Log in
FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Posts Strong Earnings, Revenue Growth

07/24/2019

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. pushed past a record-setting privacy fine in the second quarter, posting strong earnings that show the resilience of its social-media empire despite persistent negative headlines.

The tech giant recorded $16.9 billion in revenue, up 28% from a year ago. The company posted $2.6 billion in profit, or $0.91 a share, reflecting a one-time $2 billion charge as part of its $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and an accounting change regarding tax deductions for stock-based compensation. Without those two charges, the company would have earned $1.99 a share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.88.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 459 M
EBIT 2019 24 535 M
Net income 2019 20 513 M
Finance 2019 49 251 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 6,09x
Capitalization 578 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 221,58  $
Last Close Price 202,36  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK54.37%577 634
TWITTER31.87%29 059
MATCH GROUP INC78.49%21 461
LINE CORP-16.19%6 864
SINA CORP-24.29%2 825
XING SE44.00%2 144
