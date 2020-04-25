Facebook : Privacy-Violations Accord Is Approved

Log in
04/25/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Ryan Tracy

WASHINGTON -- A judge approved Facebook Inc.'s $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations, the agency announced Friday -- overruling objections that the deal didn't adequately punish the company.

Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia greenlighted the deal reached last summer, which included the $5 billion fine, restrictions on some aspects of Facebook's business decisions, and ongoing oversight of the social media giant.

FTC and Facebook had urged the court to approve the deal, while privacy advocates argued it brushed aside some of Facebook's illegal actions and pressed the court to reconsider it.

The judge's approval was expected, though it came ten months after the deal was announced last July -- and only after the judge allowed detailed arguments from the interested parties.

Judge Kelly's April 23 written opinion calls Facebook's legal violations stunning and said the complaints from the privacy advocates "call into question the adequacy of laws governing how technology companies that collect and monetize Americans' personal information must treat that information."

But he said the FTC has discretion to enter into the settlement and the court would defer to the agency about the appropriate punishment.

FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said the agency was pleased with the decision. "As the Court notes, the historic $5 billion settlement is 'by far' the largest monetary penalty ever obtained by the United States on behalf of the FTC," he said in a statement.

Facebook said in a blog post that the judge's approval will pave the way for the company to implement some of the settlement's provisions, such as adding a new privacy committee to its board and requiring executives to certify that its privacy practices are meeting the government's expectations.

"This agreement has already brought fundamental changes to our company and advances in how we protect people's privacy beyond anything we've done before," wrote Michel Protti, the company's chief privacy officer for product. "Most of all, it brings a new level of accountability and ensures that privacy is everyone's responsibility at Facebook."

Write to Ryan Tracy at ryan.tracy@wsj.com

