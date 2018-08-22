Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Pulls Hundreds of Fake Accounts Engaged in Coordinated Influence Campaign -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:38am CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman and Dustin Volz

Facebook Inc. dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Russia and Iran designed to sow division in global politics, part of the social-media company's broader purge of bad actors on its site.

Those originating in Iran, a total of 652 pages and accounts, were flagged for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" and targeted internet services in the U.S., Middle East, U.K. and Latin America.

Facebook separately took down an unspecified number of accounts and pages that it said originated in Russia. While much of Russia's alleged activity on Facebook in the past has centered on U.S. social issues, the bad actors identified in the latest purge were focused on politics in Syria and Ukraine.

Facebook said it found no evidence the campaigns by Russia and Iran were connected.

"We've been investigating some of these campaigns for months now, which highlights the tension we face in every investigation between removing bad actors quickly and improving our defenses over time," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said during a hastily scheduled conference call with reporters late Tuesday. "Because if we remove them too early, it's harder to understand their playbook and the extent of their network. It can also make it harder for law enforcement."

Mr. Zuckerberg said the action announced Tuesday reflected the firm's newfound approach to finding and stamping out fake activity. "The shift we made from reactive to proactive detection is a big change, and it's going to make Facebook safer for everyone over time," he told reporters.

Facebook's allegation that the offenders were tied to Russia and Iran marks a departure from last month when it announced a purge of 32 pages and was reluctant to assign responsibility for the content it pulled from the platform. On Tuesday, executives reiterated they couldn't attribute last month's campaign to any actor.

"We're still investigating and there's a lot that we don't know yet," Mr. Zuckerberg said. "As a company, we don't have all the investigative tools and intelligence that governments have, which makes it hard to always attribute a particular abuse to particular countries or groups."

Facebook's new disclosures come just a day after Microsoft Corp said Russian hackers linked to the 2016 election cyberattacks on the Democratic Party are broadening their efforts to target U.S. politics ahead of the midterms to include well-connected conservative groups.

Facebook first learned about a network of bogus Iranian pages from U.S.-based cybersecurity firm FireEye. Using FireEye's tip, Facebook said it was able to identify additional accounts and pages that were spreading disinformation and link the activity to Iranian state media by checking against website registration information, among other indicators.

Some of the Iranian accounts and pages were created as far back as 2011, Facebook said.

Facebook officials were reticent to speculate on motive of the Iranian or Russian campaigns during a press call with reporters. Lee Foster, a researcher with FireEye who worked on the Iran investigation, said the pages sought to promote Tehran's interests, including "anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian themes."

Facebook executives said they expect to find more bad activity. "We have a number of investigations going on, and we'll update you when we know more," Mr. Zuckerberg said.

FireEye said it also identified suspicious behavior on Twitter.

In a tweet posted to a corporate account, Twitter said on Tuesday that it has suspended 284 accounts "for engaging in coordinated manipulation."

It "appears many of these accounts originated from Iran," the Twitter message states.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment further, saying the company will post further updates when it has more to say.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:08aFACEBOOK : Pulls Hundreds of Fake Accounts Engaged in Coordinated Influence Camp..
DJ
03:38aFACEBOOK : Pulls Hundreds of Fake Accounts Engaged in Coordinated Influence Camp..
DJ
03:07aFACEBOOK : pulls 652 fake accounts and pages meant to influence world politics
AQ
02:59aFACEBOOK : takes down 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
AQ
02:24aFACEBOOK : Pulls 652 Fake Accounts Engaged in Coordinated Influence Campaign
DJ
01:22aFACEBOOK : Taking Down More Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior
PU
12:22aFACEBOOK INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who..
BU
08/21FACEBOOK : moves to rate users on trustworthiness
RE
08/21FACEBOOK : to Remove Over 5,000 Ad-Targeting Options to Curb Discrimination
DJ
08/21FACEBOOK : acquires Vidpresso
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Facebook begins measuring user trustworthiness 
08/21Facebook trims more than 5,000 ad targeting options 
08/21Nobody Does It Better 
08/21Is This The Longest Bull Market In U.S. History? (Wall Street Breakfast Podca.. 
08/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Longest Bull Market In U.S. History? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 680 M
EBIT 2018 24 840 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,88
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 8,27x
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
Capitalization 502 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-2.24%501 799
TWITTER INC35.78%24 804
MATCH GROUP INC55.38%13 244
LINE CORP0.64%10 248
SINA CORP-31.20%4 932
DENA CO LTD-20.60%2 562
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.