Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Reaches SEC Privacy Pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Emily Glazer

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook Inc. on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

The settlement, which is expected to include a fine larger than $100 million, focuses on allegations the social-media company insufficiently warned investors that developers and other third parties may have obtained users' data without their permission or in violation of Facebook policies, the person said.

The SEC began probing Facebook after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that had ties to President Trump's 2016 campaign, got access to information on millions of Facebook users.

Around that time, the SEC requested information from Facebook as it sought to understand how much the company knew about Cambridge Analytica's use of the data and how Facebook analyzed the risk it faced if developers were to share data with others in violation of its policies, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The SEC is one of several government agencies investigating Facebook and its handling of user data. It enforces securities laws governing what must be disclosed to shareholders so they can make informed investment decisions.

The likely SEC settlement coincides with an expected Federal Trade Commission settlement with Facebook as soon as this week that includes a roughly $5 billion fine related to its privacy practices, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Facebook is set to report its quarterly earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday.

The SEC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook declined to comment.

Jeff Horwitz contributed to this article.

Write to Emily Glazer at Emily.Glazer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:02aAPPLE : Is 'Big Tech' too big? A look at growing antitrust scrutiny
AQ
03:02aAsia stocks stay judgement on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
02:50aAsia stocks stay judgement on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
02:49aFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Is Required To Certify Compliance
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : Reaches SEC Privacy Pact
DJ
12:37aFACEBOOK : expected to settle SEC claims of inadequate disclosures over privacy
AQ
07/23FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
RE
07/23FACEBOOK : Expected to Settle SEC Claims of Inadequate Disclosures Over Privacy ..
DJ
07/23Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
RE
07/23FACEBOOK : Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Privacy Protections --..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 409 M
EBIT 2019 24 517 M
Net income 2019 20 513 M
Finance 2019 49 251 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 6,11x
Capitalization 578 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 221,31  $
Last Close Price 202,36  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK54.37%577 634
TWITTER31.87%29 059
MATCH GROUP INC78.49%21 461
LINE CORP-16.19%6 864
SINA CORP-24.29%2 825
XING SE44.00%2 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group