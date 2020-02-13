Log in
02/13 04:00:00 pm
213.14 USD   +1.13%
Facebook : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

02/13/2020 | 07:16pm EST

--Facebook Inc. (FB) has released an app called Hobbi, according to media reports. The Information called it a "Pinterest-like app," while TechCrunch said Hobbi "takes obvious cues from Pinterest."

--According to TechCrunch, the app helps users organize photos of projects and hobbies into themed collections.

--Pinterest shares were down 2.8% to $22.89 after hours.

Full story at https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/748762 and https://www.techcrunch.com/2020/02/13/facebooks-latest-experiment-is-hobbi-an-app-to-document-your-personal-projects/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.13% 213.14 Delayed Quote.2.68%
PINTEREST, INC. -1.67% 23.54 Delayed Quote.28.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 662 M
EBIT 2020 31 475 M
Net income 2020 25 987 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,29x
EV / Sales2021 5,08x
Capitalization 608 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,57  $
Last Close Price 213,14  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK2.68%600 761
TWITTER14.79%28 507
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.05%21 344
LINE CORPORATION0.56%11 690
SINA CORPORATION1.65%2 823
NEW WORK SE0.68%1 800
