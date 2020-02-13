Facebook : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

--Facebook Inc. (FB) has released an app called Hobbi, according to media reports. The Information called it a "Pinterest-like app," while TechCrunch said Hobbi "takes obvious cues from Pinterest."

--According to TechCrunch, the app helps users organize photos of projects and hobbies into themed collections.

--Pinterest shares were down 2.8% to $22.89 after hours.

Full story at https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/748762 and https://www.techcrunch.com/2020/02/13/facebooks-latest-experiment-is-hobbi-an-app-to-document-your-personal-projects/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com