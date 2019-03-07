Log in
Facebook : Removes Some U.K. and Romania Pages and Accounts Due to 'Inauthentic Behavior'

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook has removed pages, groups and accounts due to "coordinated inauthentic behavior" in the U.K. and Romania related to political topics.

The company said it didn't find links between the two sets of activities, but said they used "similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing."

Facebook removed 137 pages, groups and accounts in the U.K., which the company said were used to "engage in hate speech and spread divisive comments."

The company said "the individuals behind these accounts represented themselves as far-right and anti-far-right activists."

Facebook said 31 Romania-related pages, groups and accounts were removed. Content included "partisan news under fictitious bylines in support of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)," Facebook said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

