Facebook : Removes Some UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia Accounts for 'Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior'

08/01/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. (FB) has removed hundreds of accounts in United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, citing "fake accounts" that often discussed news and politics.

The move is the latest of several account removals due to "coordinated inauthentic behavior," one of the steps Facebook has taken after it was criticized for Russia-linked content related to the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Facebook said one campaign originated in United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and another unconnected one started in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 476 Facebook accounts were removed, plus additional pages, groups, events and Instagram accounts.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

