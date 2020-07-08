Facebook : Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 77 000 M - - Net income 2020 20 929 M - - Net cash 2020 63 654 M - - P/E ratio 2020 33,2x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 687 B 687 B - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 8,09x Nbr of Employees 48 268 Free-Float 83,8% Chart FACEBOOK Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 50 Average target price 246,89 $ Last Close Price 240,86 $ Spread / Highest target 24,6% Spread / Average Target 2,50% Spread / Lowest Target -50,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 17.35% 686 773 TWITTER 2.93% 25 835 LINE CORPORATION 2.43% 12 450 SINA CORPORATION 0.43% 2 622 NEW WORK SE -1.54% 1 825 GREE, INC. -5.88% 1 000