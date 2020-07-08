|
Facebook : Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior
07/08/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
-
Presence on Facebook and Instagram: 41 Facebook accounts, 77 Pages, and 56 Instagram accounts
-
Followers: About 274,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages and around 78,000 people followed one or more of these Instagram accounts
-
Advertising: About $1.38 million in spending for ads on Facebook paid for primarily in US dollars.
Disclaimer
Facebook Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 19:02:00 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
77 000 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
20 929 M
-
-
|Net cash 2020
|
63 654 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|33,2x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
687 B
687 B
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|8,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|48 268
|Free-Float
|83,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|50
|Average target price
|
246,89 $
|Last Close Price
|
240,86 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
24,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,50%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-50,2%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|FACEBOOK
|17.35%
|686 773