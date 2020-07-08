Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior

07/08/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
  • Presence on Facebook and Instagram: 41 Facebook accounts, 77 Pages, and 56 Instagram accounts
  • Followers: About 274,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages and around 78,000 people followed one or more of these Instagram accounts
  • Advertising: About $1.38 million in spending for ads on Facebook paid for primarily in US dollars.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 19:02:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 000 M - -
Net income 2020 20 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 687 B 687 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 246,89 $
Last Close Price 240,86 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.35%686 773
TWITTER2.93%25 835
LINE CORPORATION2.43%12 450
SINA CORPORATION0.43%2 622
NEW WORK SE-1.54%1 825
GREE, INC.-5.88%1 000
