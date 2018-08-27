Log in
News Summary

Facebook : Removing Myanmar Military Officials From Facebook

08/27/2018 | 10:42am CEST

The ethnic violence in Myanmar has been truly horrific. Earlier this month, we shared an update on the steps we're taking to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation on Facebook. While we were too slow to act, we're now making progress - with better technology to identify hate speech, improved reporting tools, and more people to review content.

Today, we are taking more action in Myanmar: we're removing a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people.

Specifically, we are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military's Myawady television network. International experts, most recently in a report by the UN Human Rights Council-authorized Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, have found evidence that many of these individuals and organizations committed or enabled serious human rights abuses in the country. And we want to prevent them from using our service to further inflame ethnic and religious tensions. This has led us to remove six Pages and six accounts from Facebook - and one account from Instagram - which are connected to these individuals and organizations. We have not found a presence on Facebook for all 20 individuals and organizations we are banning.

We have also removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook. During a recent investigation, we discovered that they used seemingly independent news and opinion Pages to covertly push the messages of the Myanmar military. This type of behavior is banned on Facebook because we want people to be able to trust the connections they make.

We continue to work to prevent the misuse of Facebook in Myanmar - including through the independent human rights impact assessment we commissioned earlier in the year. This is a huge responsibility given so many people there rely on Facebook for information - more so than in almost any other country given the nascent state of the news media and the recent rapid adoption of mobile phones. It's why we're so determined to do better in the future.

A sample of the content from these Pages and accounts is included below.

The following pieces of content violate our Community Standards and were removed from Facebook.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 08:41:02 UTC
