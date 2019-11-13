Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:10pm EST

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms, arguing that its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency.

"The systems we've built for addressing these issues are more advanced than what any other company has," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, adding that other internet companies have avoided making similar disclosures because "they don't want to admit they have a problem too."

The Facebook co-founder was unusually blunt in his criticism of other internet and social-media platforms on a call with reporters, but he didn't specifically name any competitors nor say where their detection efforts and disclosure fall short.

Facebook, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Twitter Inc. are among large social-media companies that release reports aimed at giving the public a window into their businesses. These firms have responded to persistent complaints about illegal and offensive content on their platforms by providing metrics to judge their progress in removing it, sometimes before it gets flagged by users.

Facebook's enforcement report shows the volume of problematic content it hosts remains staggering, with more than 12 million pieces of child nudity or sexual-abuse content alone being removed from the main Facebook platform and Instagram during the September quarter. But the company said the actual frequency with which such material is viewed is so small that it can't be reliably measured, with such posts accounting for less than 0.04% of what users actually saw.

The report marked the first time the company reported content-enforcement statistics for Instagram, which is significantly less successful than the Facebook platform at detecting terrorist propaganda, child exploitation and self-harm content before it is reported by users.

On Facebook, all but 3% of suicide and self-harm content is removed from the platform without reports from users, the company said. Instagram users are still responsible for flagging 21% of similar content that is eventually removed.

Vishal Shah, Instagram's head of product, said the disparity partially reflects Facebook having more mature artificial intelligence systems, and he pledged Instagram would make gains over time.

Facebook also touted its progress this year in removing posts that violate its policy barring illicit firearm and drug sales. It said about 6.7 million pieces of such content was removed from Facebook in the most recent quarter, up from nearly 1.5 million in the first quarter.

Facebook has faced criticism over its Marketplace operations in connection with gun sellers being able to dodge prohibitions designed to end such activity.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr and international officials in recent months have criticized Facebook's plan to roll out encrypted messaging across its services, a step that would make it harder for either the company or law enforcement to monitor for illegal activities.

Mr. Zuckerberg acknowledged "real tension" between encryption and safety. At the same time, he said Facebook should be credited for helping make society safer by doing a better job of policing the company's platforms.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:10pFACEBOOK : Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content
DJ
06:40pKey antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal
RE
04:22pGoogle Pay to offer checking accounts through Citi, Stanford Federal
RE
02:16pFACEBOOK : removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, millions of child abuse posts
RE
10:36aUkrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020
RE
01:21aFACEBOOK : launches unified payment service across all its family platforms
AQ
11/12FACEBOOK : unveils Facebook Pay for easier payments across multiple platforms
AQ
11/12FACEBOOK : unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
11/12FACEBOOK : unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
11/12FACEBOOK : Rolls Out Cross-Platform Payment Feature
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,92x
EV / Sales2020 5,48x
Capitalization 541 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,29  $
Last Close Price 189,61  $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.35%546 252
TWITTER1.08%22 889
MATCH GROUP, INC.59.95%18 791
LINE CORPORATION20.38%9 088
SINA CORPORATION-21.77%2 907
NEW WORK SE14.32%1 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group