Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Reports Growth in Revenue, Users -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. reported rising revenues and a steadily growing user base on Wednesday, reflecting how little the mounting pressures facing the company in Washington have affected its core business.

The social-media giant's revenue of $17.7 billion beat analysts' predictions of $17.4 billion, according to data from FactSet. Income of $6.09 billion, or $2.12 a share, also exceeded expectations of $5.53 billion.

Facebook's earnings reflected strong user growth. The Menlo Park, Calif., company said it has 1.62 billion daily active users of the platform, up 9% from just under 1.5 billion a year ago, with most of the new users outside the U.S., Canada and Europe. Average revenue per user rose to $7.26, up 19% from $6.09 a year earlier.

The company reported an operating margin of 41%, down slightly from last year but well above mid-30s levels Facebook had predicted last year when it said it would increase investments in user safety and security.

Facebook's earnings come amid mixed third-quarter results for technology companies. Twitter Inc. stock fell sharply last week after reporting lower revenue and earnings than expected, and Alphabet Inc.'s profits fell short of forecasts amid higher costs. Snap Inc., meanwhile, reported narrowing losses and faster growth than analysts predicted.

Shares of Facebook climbed 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings report. Before Wednesday, the company's shares had risen more than 43% year to date, well ahead of the average for the technology sector.

The company's strong earnings stand in contrast with its struggles in Washington. Facebook faces antitrust investigations from the Federal Trade Commission, the Justice Department and more than 40 state attorneys general. Meanwhile, leading Democratic presidential candidates and a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers has faulted the company for alleged bias, inadequately addressing misinformation on its platform or both.

Pressure from the Trump administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill contributed to the departure of key financial-industry partners in Facebook's Libra digital currency project, and the Justice Department has asked the company to shelve plans to introduce an encrypted messaging system across its platform unless it can address alleged public safety risks.

Most recently, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has drawn criticism from some quarters -- including among employees -- for the company's decision to exempt political candidates' advertising from its outside fact-checking program.

Focus on that controversy intensified Wednesday when Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said his company would stop running ads on its platform about politics and some other controversial issues including immigration.

Still, Facebook continues to power ahead in its business even while grappling with those issues.

While the company breaks out only limited information on Instagram, the photo-based social-media platform it acquired in 2012, the parent company's earnings were in keeping with that unit's continued strength. Digital-advertising-buying platform Kenshoo reported that its clients' Instagram spending was up 42% from a year earlier, significantly better than the growth in social-media advertising overall.

Facebook announced its plans to rebrand Instagram and encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp with "by Facebook," in August, a move observers ascribed to the company's desire to burnish the reputation of the main Facebook app.

In a note following release of Facebook's earnings, SunTrust analysts Youssef Squali and Naved Khan said the results showed "that value and market share gains within Internet and digital media continue to accrue to the largest players."

Also on Wednesday, Facebook said Sue Desmond-Hellmann is stepping down from the company's board. The former biotech executive and current chief executive of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had served on the board since 2013.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Facebook.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:24pFACEBOOK : Reports Growth in Revenue, Users -- Update
DJ
06:21pTwitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook
RE
05:56pFacebook beats on profit as cost growth slows; shares rise
RE
05:39pFACEBOOK : posts solid 3Q despite rising regulatory threats
AQ
05:25pFACEBOOK : Reports Growth in Revenue, Users -- Update
DJ
04:48pFACEBOOK : Reports Growth in Revenue, Users
DJ
04:43pFACEBOOK : stock jumps after solid 3Q results
AQ
04:38pFACEBOOK : Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellmann Departs Facebook Board of Directors
PU
04:23pFACEBOOK INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pFACEBOOK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 240 M
EBIT 2019 23 681 M
Net income 2019 17 686 M
Finance 2019 51 337 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,92x
EV / Sales2020 5,48x
Capitalization 537 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 232,30  $
Last Close Price 188,25  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK44.41%540 092
TWITTER3.86%23 021
MATCH GROUP, INC.70.19%20 452
LINE CORPORATION9.45%8 914
SINA CORPORATION-24.09%2 832
NEW WORK SE18.11%1 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group