Facebook : Reports Record Quarter

Facebook Inc. posted record quarterly profit despite a drumbeat of negative headlines, prompting CEO Mark Zuckerberg to say the social-media giant has turned a corner and plans to focus this year on building new products.

The fourth-quarter earnings show that advertisers continue to see Facebook as a powerful platform for reaching consumers and that users aren't abandoning the company in large numbers even as its data-privacy practices have been under attack.

Mr. Zuckerberg said the company was emerging from a period in which it focused on getting its security practices in order and this year planned to put more emphasis on innovation.

Over the past 18 months "building new experiences wasn't a priority," he said. "We're still going to make mistakes along the way, but we now have a clear sense of the path ahead."

Investors cheered the results as well as the shift in tone from Mr. Zuckerberg. Facebook's stock rose nearly 12% to about $168 in after-hours trading. Before Wednesday, Facebook shares had fallen about 34% since the company's July earnings call, when Facebook warned of slowing revenue growth and rising expenses due to increased investment in security measures.

Facebook reported per-share earnings of $2.38 in the fourth quarter, typically the heaviest spending period for advertisers, up from $1.44 a year earlier. Facebook's net income rose to $6.88 billion from $4.27 billion.

Revenue rose 30% to $16.91 billion, exceeding expectations of $16.40 billion. The percentage increase marked Facebook's slowest revenue growth yet. Still, the growth is significant for a company seven years after its IPO.

"It's an end to what was a difficult and challenging -- but I think really important -- year for Facebook," said Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, in an interview. "We have a lot of work ahead of us."

The fourth quarter caps one of the most trying years in Facebook's 15-year history. Violations of user trust in March morphed into a figurative referendum on how Facebook handles its users' information and the influence it wields as gatekeeper of the world's second-largest place to advertise online. Mr. Zuckerberg traveled to Washington to discuss how his company approaches user privacy with lawmakers, who signaled they were prepared to regulate his collection of sites.

The continuing risks for Facebook were made clear earlier on Wednesday, when Facebook faced fresh anger from users, lawmakers and other tech giants following revelations about how the company targeted teens and young adults in a study to learn more about their habits. Facebook paid these participants $20 a month to download an app that collected sprawling personal data. News of Facebook's efforts to collect the information was first reported by TechCrunch.

Apple Inc. said it revoked Facebook's permission to maintain the research app on its platform because it said the app broke its rules about data collection.

Daily usage of Facebook's family of apps has slowed in Facebook's most lucrative markets: the U.S. and Canada added about one million users, while Europe added about four million. These trends matter for Facebook because about 70% of its advertising revenue comes from these regions.

Still, Facebook managed to squeeze more revenue from users in these lucrative regions: In the U.S. and Canada, average revenue per user increased by $8.10, and in Europe it increased by $2.12.

Ms. Sandberg said Facebook has "a lot of opportunity" to increase the amount of money it makes per user by getting more efficient with ad targeting. "If you look at what percentage of our ads are truly relevant to the people who are seeing them, we have a long way to go," she said.

Facebook is projected to control 20.5% of the digital-ad market this year, behind Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which is expected to account for 31.3%, according to research firm eMarketer.

Analysts said the financial results were encouraging.

"People were fearing the worst," said Michael Nathanson, partner and analyst at MoffettNathanson. "The fact that the company is as stable as it is now takes away the bear-case worries about a real collapse in revenue growth."

Mr. Zuckerberg described a number of changes coming to Facebook. He said it plans to make messaging more central to its apps, roll out payments on WhatsApp to more countries and allow more ephemeral sharing "so that your information doesn't stick around forever." Ephemeral sharing encroaches more on core features of Facebook's smaller competitor Snap Inc.

Mr. Zuckerberg also addressed the prospect of integrating his Facebook and WhatsApp products, saying that users are saying they want to be able to communicate across his company's networks.

Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook's Portal video-chat device that it launched in October has done "better than I expected" although he offered no numbers to characterize its sales.

In developing regions, Facebook is still signing people up at a rapid rate. In Asia, Facebook added about 16 million users, and in the rest of the world, Facebook added eight million. Facebook doesn't make as much money in these regions, although average revenue per user in Asia increased by 47 cents from a year ago, and in the rest of the world it increased by 25 cents.

Overall, more than 1.5 billion people use Facebook every day, and 2.3 billion use it monthly. Those figures were higher than expectations. Overall, more than 2.7 billion people use the company's family of services -- including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger -- each month.

Facebook CFO David Wehner said Facebook expects to primarily discuss the usage of its collection of apps as a whole in the future, and phase out Facebook-only metrics.

Facebook is pushing users toward stories, a new section of its app, in an attempt to beef up an additional place on its sites to serve advertising to users. The stories section shows full-screen video and photo montages and was originally pioneered by Snap.

"Last year was grueling for Facebook, but advertisers are still flocking to the platform," said Jim Cridlin, head of innovation at WPP's Mindshare.

