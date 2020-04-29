Log in
Facebook : Rides Surge in Usage to Strong Growth

04/29/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. reported strong growth in the first quarter despite disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a swell in homebound users helping compensate for a falloff in ad pricing.

Facebook brought in $17.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter, typically its lightest, up from $15.1 billion a year ago and beating analyst projections of $17.3 billion, according to FactSet.

The company reported earnings of $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, coming in just under the $1.74 per share that analysts expected. That number was far higher than the $0.85 a share the company reported a year ago, which was depressed by reserves for the company's $5 billion privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Following the earnings report, Facebook shares rose 7% in after-hours trading, bringing the price close to where it began the year. The results were in keeping with the relatively strong earnings from Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc., digital advertising-based businesses that have already reported their first-quarter results.

Facebook has met the crisis with an open pocketbook. The company guaranteed bonuses for all employees and promised to pay its army of outsourced content moderators even when they were unable to do their jobs at home. It also pledged $100 million in grants and advertising credits to small businesses in locations where it has a physical presence and announced it would spend another $100 million supporting local news in addition to other health-related philanthropy.

Facebook has noted sharp increases in usage since the crisis began. The company said its daily average users were 1.73 billion for March, a gain of 11% over the previous year.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

