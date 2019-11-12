Facebook : Rolls Out Cross-Platform Payment Feature

By Dave Sebastian



Facebook Inc. (FB) introduced a payment feature Tuesday across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, all of which the company owns.

The payment method, called Facebook Pay, would allow users to enter payment information once for use on Facebook apps, the company said, adding that users could also choose to enter payment details for each individual app.

Facebook Pay would be available this week in the U.S. on Facebook and Messenger for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchases from select pages and business on Facebook Marketplace, the company said.

The feature would be available on Instagram and WhatsApp over time, Facebook said.

Facebook Pay would operate separately from the Calibra wallet on libra, the company's cryptocurrency-based finance network, Facebook said. Lawmakers, central bankers and regulators have expressed deep concerns about the libra project.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Facebook.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com