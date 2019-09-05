Facebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S. -- Update

By Kimberly Chin

Facebook Inc. is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year.

The matchmaking service, which Facebook announced in a blog post Thursday, is expected to compete with established online-dating platforms in the U.S. such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, all brands owned by Match Group Inc., and others like eHarmony.

The decision to offer the service to U.S. Facebook users comes at a time when the social-media network is facing intense scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators over how it collects and uses data and how it protects users' privacy.

Facebook users over the age of 18 can opt-in to Facebook Dating and create a dating profile that helps them find people with common interests, events and groups. The dating profile will be separate from the users' main profile, the company said.

Facebook said it will only suggest matches who have opted-in to the service. The platform won't match users with friends unless the user puts them in their "Secret Crush" list and both parties add each other to the list, the company said.

Thursday's announcement pushed shares of Match Group lower by 5%, while its majority owner, IAC/InterActiveCorp., fell more than 4.5%. When the feature was initially announced at an annual developer conference last year, shares fell in the double digits.

Facebook said it has worked with security experts to ensure the safety, security and privacy of its users. Facebook Dating users will be able to report and block anyone, prohibit people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages, and receive accessible safety tips from the company.

Dating activity won't be shared with the rest of Facebook, the company said.

Facebook Dating is already available in 19 other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Singapore and Thailand. The company said it plans to launch the service in Europe in early 2020.

Facebook had about 187 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada, and about 286 million users in Europe, as of June 30.

The company will also work on integrating its popular photo-sharing platform Instagram with the dating service. Instagram posts can be directly integrated into the dating profile. Users will also be able to add both Instagram followers and Facebook friends to Secret Crush lists, the company said.

The company said it will eventually allow Facebook and Instagram Stories to be added to dating profiles.

