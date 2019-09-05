Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S. -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Facebook Inc. is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year.

The matchmaking service, which Facebook announced in a blog post Thursday, is expected to compete with established online-dating platforms in the U.S. such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, all brands owned by Match Group Inc., and others like eHarmony.

The decision to offer the service to U.S. Facebook users comes at a time when the social-media network is facing intense scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators over how it collects and uses data and how it protects users' privacy.

Facebook users over the age of 18 can opt-in to Facebook Dating and create a dating profile that helps them find people with common interests, events and groups. The dating profile will be separate from the users' main profile, the company said.

Facebook said it will only suggest matches who have opted-in to the service. The platform won't match users with friends unless the user puts them in their "Secret Crush" list and both parties add each other to the list, the company said.

Thursday's announcement pushed shares of Match Group lower by 5%, while its majority owner, IAC/InterActiveCorp., fell more than 4.5%. When the feature was initially announced at an annual developer conference last year, shares fell in the double digits.

Facebook said it has worked with security experts to ensure the safety, security and privacy of its users. Facebook Dating users will be able to report and block anyone, prohibit people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages, and receive accessible safety tips from the company.

Dating activity won't be shared with the rest of Facebook, the company said.

Facebook Dating is already available in 19 other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Singapore and Thailand. The company said it plans to launch the service in Europe in early 2020.

Facebook had about 187 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada, and about 286 million users in Europe, as of June 30.

The company will also work on integrating its popular photo-sharing platform Instagram with the dating service. Instagram posts can be directly integrated into the dating profile. Users will also be able to add both Instagram followers and Facebook friends to Secret Crush lists, the company said.

The company said it will eventually allow Facebook and Instagram Stories to be added to dating profiles.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.59% 189.59 Delayed Quote.42.76%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP -3.76% 244.7 Delayed Quote.39.36%
MATCH GROUP INC -4.68% 81.68 Delayed Quote.100.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pEXCLUSIVE : Middleman implicates top executives at Vitol, Trafigura in alleged b..
RE
01:03pFacebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S. -- Update
DJ
12:07pFACEBOOK : Swiss National Bank concerned about digital currencies impact on mone..
RE
11:14aFACEBOOK : Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S.
DJ
10:51aFacebook launches dating service in United States
RE
10:43aFacebook launches dating service in United States
RE
10:17aYahoo down for six hours, users vent out on Twitter
RE
09:52aFACEBOOK : It's Facebook Official, Dating Is Here
PU
09:52aPRIVACY MATTERS : Facebook Dating
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,86x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
Capitalization 534 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,78  $
Last Close Price 187,14  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK42.76%533 901
TWITTER50.87%33 440
MATCH GROUP INC100.23%24 063
LINE CORP5.80%8 833
SINA CORP-22.20%2 902
XING SE0.00%1 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group