Facebook : SEC Weighs Whether to Regulate Facebook's Libra

By Dave Michaels and Lalita Clozel

WASHINGTON -- U.S. securities regulators are examining whether Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency should fall under their oversight, a development that could further complicate a project that faces criticism from President Trump and lawmakers.

Staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking at whether Libra's structure effectively makes it an exchange-traded fund, according to people familiar with the matter. If the SEC decided that Libra's design makes it an ETF, Facebook would need the regulator's approval to launch the project.

Facebook has met with the SEC about its questions, in addition to other regulators such as the Federal Reserve Board. Questions about Libra's regulation are likely to surface Tuesday when Facebook executive David Marcus testifies before Senate lawmakers about the cryptocurrency.

"They don't seem to have thought through either the mechanics or the regulatory implications of how the money will flow from users, wallets and developers into and out of the trust," said Jonah Crane, a former senior Treasury Department official who advises fintech companies on regulatory compliance."To the extent they have, it raises questions like the ones the SEC is looking into."

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment. An SEC spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

So far regulators believe Facebook hasn't provided enough details about Libra's technical aspects, such as how it would guard against money laundering and how much control will be exercised by other companies including PayPal Holdings Inc. that would be among the project's initial investors, the people said.

Facebook has met with regulators more in recent weeks, including June 27 at the Treasury Department, according to people briefed on the meeting. The meeting included Sigal Mandelker, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary of terrorism and financial intelligence, and officials from the SEC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the people said.

The Federal Reserve is also keenly interested in Libra because Facebook's 1.56 billion daily users give it the potential for widespread adoption. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said Thursday that while cryptoassets so far haven't been "big enough" to raise financial-stability concerns, Facebook's involvement could change that. The Financial Stability Board, an international regulatory body currently headed by Mr. Quarles, has formed a working group on Libra, a spokesman confirmed.

Mr. Trump provided more grist for regulators Thursday when he tweeted that Facebook should "become a bank" and submit to banking regulation to disseminate its virtual currency. Mr. Trump also echoed concerns about cryptocurrencies being used to facilitate "unlawful behavior, including [the] drug trade."

Facebook has said it plans to consult with regulators to roll out Libra in the U.S. and globally. While the company met with some regulators before unveiling the project last month, it was careful to keep the project as under wraps as it could.

Facebook approached some think tanks to ask if they wanted to learn about an unnamed project, asking them to sign nondisclosure agreements to get a sneak peek at the plans. Facebook declined to comment about this.

Facebook participated in a private briefing at the Brookings Institution last month attended by selected invitees, said Aaron Klein, the policy director for Brookings' Center on Regulation and Markets. Mr. Klein declined to discuss details of the event. Christian Catalini, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is Libra's co-creator, represented Facebook, according to people who attended the event and were told it was off the record.

Libra could be subject to regulation from multiple U.S. agencies. The SEC would play a key role if officials decide Libra effectively operates as an ETF.

In a white paper published last month, Facebook described Libra's mechanics in a way that resembles an ETF's operation, according to Dave Nadig, managing director of ETF.com. He wrote an article comparing it with the WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund, an ETF that holds a basket of global currencies.

Facebook has said Libra would be backed by a reserve of real assets, including bank deposits and government bonds denominated in different currencies. Facebook's white paper said Libra would use third parties known as "authorized resellers" to keep Libra's value in line with the reserve's holdings.

With an ETF, large securities dealers known as "authorized participants" play a similar role: Through buying and selling large blocks of shares directly with the fund, they keep the fund's market price close to the value of the securities it owns.

"Regulators are always going to look at structures they are currently regulating, and if a new instrument is proposed a regulator is going to see if it fits or looks like something it's currently regulating," said Bibb Strench, an expert on ETF regulation at the law firm Thompson Hine.

Regardless of who oversees Libra, money laundering will remain a big worry, and is likely to spark questions at this week's hearings before the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee. "It cannot go forward without there being broad satisfaction with the way the company has addressed money-laundering," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional panel Wednesday.

Calibra, Facebook's subsidiary in charge of operating the Libra wallet, has registered as a money-services business with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and several states. In the U.S., such businesses must comply with a slate of anti-money-laundering rules, including verifying who is behind transactions and reporting suspicious transactions to the government.

