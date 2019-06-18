Facebook : Senior U.S. lawmaker says Facebook should halt cryptocurrency project pending review

In a statement, Waters also said Facebook executives should testify before Congress about the product, dubbed Libra, saying the company has "repeatedly shown a disregard for the protection and careful use of this data."

"Given the company’s troubled past, I am requesting that Facebook agree to a moratorium on any movement forward on developing a cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)