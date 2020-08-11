Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/11 04:00:00 pm
256.13 USD   -2.61%
05:41pAirbnb backs OECD approach to digital services tax
RE
05:39pFACEBOOK : Sets Restrictions on 'Politically Connected Publishers'
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Sets Restrictions on 'Politically Connected Publishers'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. will implement certain restrictions on "politically connected publishers," including making them ineligible for inclusion in Facebook News.

Facebook said "we recognize that there are a growing number of news publications that are connected with different types of political entities, including political parties, PACs, politicians, and other organizations that can primarily engage in the influence of public policy or elections."

The company said the policy will prevent such publishers from claiming a news exemption in the advertising authorization process.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:41pAirbnb backs OECD approach to digital services tax
RE
05:39pFACEBOOK : Sets Restrictions on 'Politically Connected Publishers'
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:27pFACEBOOK : Democrats concerned by Facebook oversight board's limited authority
RE
04:15pFACEBOOK : removed 7 million posts in second quarter for false coronavirus infor..
RE
03:40pFACEBOOK : Removed Nearly 40% More Terrorist Content in Second Quarter -- 2nd Up..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:03pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. could block WeChat and TikTok from Americans
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:44pFACEBOOK : removed 7 million posts in Q2 for false coronavirus information
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 080 M - -
Net income 2020 23 136 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 730 B 730 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,34x
EV / Sales 2021 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 282,86 $
Last Close Price 256,13 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK28.14%749 239
MATCH GROUP, INC.40.85%29 948
TWITTER16.82%29 531
LINE CORPORATION1.12%12 263
SINA CORPORATION0.05%2 612
NEW WORK SE-2.74%1 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group