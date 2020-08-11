Facebook : Sets Restrictions on 'Politically Connected Publishers'

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. will implement certain restrictions on "politically connected publishers," including making them ineligible for inclusion in Facebook News.

Facebook said "we recognize that there are a growing number of news publications that are connected with different types of political entities, including political parties, PACs, politicians, and other organizations that can primarily engage in the influence of public policy or elections."

The company said the policy will prevent such publishers from claiming a news exemption in the advertising authorization process.

