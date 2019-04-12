Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook Shakes Up Board : Erskine Bowles, Reed Hastings to Step Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz

Two of Facebook Inc.'s longest-serving board members will be stepping down as part of a shakeup of the company's governance announced Friday.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles won't be standing for re-election later this year, the company announced Friday.

Peggy Alford, a senior vice president at Paypal Holdings Inc., will be joining the board as its first African-American woman.

Messrs. Hastings and Bowles have served on the Facebook board since 2011. Only venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and investor Peter Thiel, two of the company's early backers, have served longer.

Before joining PayPal earlier this year, Ms. Alford was chief financial officer of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:31pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook more than doubles Zuckerberg compensation to $22.6 mi..
RE
05:59pFACEBOOK : names PayPal exec to board; Netflix CEO leaving
AQ
05:56pFACEBOOK SHAKES UP BOARD : Erskine Bowles, Reed Hastings to Step Down
DJ
05:07pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senator Warner eyes social media bills for hate speech, data por..
RE
04:52pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 201..
DJ
04:23pFACEBOOK : Peggy Alford Nominated to Facebook's Board of Directors
PU
04:13pFACEBOOK : Peggy Alford Nominated to Facebook Board of Directors
PU
03:32pDanish Opposition Party Wants Data Centers to Pay for Green Energy -Bloomberg
DJ
02:15pFACEBOOK : EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on Mo..
RE
11:19aFACEBOOK : might fold Messenger back into its main app
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 987 M
EBIT 2019 25 245 M
Net income 2019 22 222 M
Finance 2019 49 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
P/E ratio 2020 20,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,63x
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
Capitalization 507 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK35.41%506 612
TWITTER20.32%26 554
MATCH GROUP INC35.31%16 114
LINE CORP2.16%8 076
SINA CORP20.17%4 568
XING SE35.37%2 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About