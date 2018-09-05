Facebook : Sheryl Sandberg's New Job Is to Fix Facebook's -2

People close to Ms. Sandberg strongly dispute the suggestion that she was distracted and say she scheduled her book tour around her work obligations. "A lot of CEOs play golf," says Mr. Grant. "Her work is Facebook. Her book was squeezed in as a hobby."

Many employees also said the book boosted morale within Facebook. The company expanded its bereavement leave after Mr. Goldberg's death, which many employees have said they appreciated and considered a positive response to the tragedy.

By then, an important issue had bubbled up in a business under Ms. Sandberg that wasn't initially elevated to Mr. Zuckerberg's attention.

Mr. Stamos, the security chief, began raising alarms in the summer of 2016 about Russian interference, according to a person familiar with the situation.

His team had identified Russian state-sponsored activity on Facebook's platform, although it had yet to link it to fake-news accounts that were already active on Facebook.

Internally, however, Facebook staffers were aware of fake news operations run out of Macedonia looking to make money from advertising. But the issue got bogged down between the policy team, which had no rules for fighting and disabling fake news accounts, and Facebook lawyers who were reluctant to do anything that smacked of trying to influence the election, the person said.

After the 2016 election, when Mr. Zuckerberg remarked that it was "pretty crazy" to think that the outcome might have been influenced by fake news, the security team realized its warnings hadn't gotten to the engineering side of the company and that the CEO hadn't been briefed. It couldn't be learned if Ms. Sandberg herself had been notified of the concerns.

In December 2016, Mr. Stamos circumvented the bureaucracy by sending a report to a wider group of Facebook executives, including Mr. Zuckerberg. The team began getting the resources it needed to solve the problem, the person familiar with the situation said, and Mr. Zuckerberg later said he regretted his initial remarks about fake news.

Months later, Facebook disclosed that Russian-backed agents had bought Facebook ads and shared misinformation on the platform.

In early 2018, almost all of the 127-member security team were shifted over to Mr. Zuckerberg's side of the house, a move that reflected Facebook's maturing approach to security, Mr. Stamos said. "The product organization is taking responsibility for the negative consequences of the product decisions they make," he said.

The Russia findings sparked congressional hearings and user backlash -- and forced Facebook to start investing more heavily in securing its platform. The uproar over Cambridge Analytica in March kicked that process into high gear, according to people close to the company.

Now, Ms. Sandberg's mandate is to spend a majority of her time on safety and security vulnerabilities. She formed a SWAT team to do what she and other Facebookers had struggled with when faced with a crisis: bridge the gap between the technical and business sides of the company to act decisively. The new team makes recommendations to the group of Facebook's top executives that meet every Friday -- known internally as the M-team -- with Ms. Sandberg running the show, according to a person familiar with the operations. The shift "from reactive to proactive detection is a big change," Mr. Zuckerberg said in August.

Many of the changes that are being put in place to clean up the Facebook platform will be expensive and could have an impact on growth, putting a brake on the ad-revenue machine that Ms. Sandberg built. In July, when Facebook reported that a surprise slowdown in revenue growth for the second quarter was likely to continue along with an unexpected increase in costs for security and privacy, investors shaved almost $120 billion in value from the company's valuation -- the biggest one-day loss ever for a U.S.-listed company.

Write to Betsy Morris at betsy.morris@wsj.com, Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com and Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com