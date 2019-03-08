Facebook Shift Nods to Chinese Super-app WeChat

By WSJ City

Facebook's latest shift toward private messaging, payments and e-commerce echoes the footsteps of WeChat, China's social networking super app that many Chinese find indispensable.

KEY FACTS

-- Facebook plans to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major products. -- It will allow people to make private conversations ephemeral. -- Developed by Tencent, WeChat has evolved from a simple messaging service. -- Users can shop, pay, buy movie tickets and make doctor's appointments without leaving the platform. -- WeChat counts over one billion users.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The path to a super-app wouldn't be as smooth for Facebook as it was for WeChat, which was sheltered from competition in a market hungry for its services, and doesn't provide the level of privacy that many users of a Facebook app would likely demand.

But for wired Chinese--and tech-sector analysts--the reason for Facebook's shift is easy to understand. Facebook is "very aware of how Tencent has been able to integrate messaging and payment and e-commerce and all of these mini-apps into one platform," said Ben Cavender, a senior analyst at China Market Research Group.

