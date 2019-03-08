Log in
Facebook Shift Nods to Chinese Super-app WeChat

03/08/2019 | 01:28am EST

By WSJ City

Facebook's latest shift toward private messaging, payments and e-commerce echoes the footsteps of WeChat, China's social networking super app that many Chinese find indispensable.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Facebook plans to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major 
      products. 
 
   -- It will allow people to make private conversations ephemeral. 
 
   -- Developed by Tencent, WeChat has evolved from a simple messaging service. 
 
   -- Users can shop, pay, buy movie tickets and make doctor's appointments 
      without leaving the platform. 
 
   -- WeChat counts over one billion users.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The path to a super-app wouldn't be as smooth for Facebook as it was for WeChat, which was sheltered from competition in a market hungry for its services, and doesn't provide the level of privacy that many users of a Facebook app would likely demand.

But for wired Chinese--and tech-sector analysts--the reason for Facebook's shift is easy to understand. Facebook is "very aware of how Tencent has been able to integrate messaging and payment and e-commerce and all of these mini-apps into one platform," said Ben Cavender, a senior analyst at China Market Research Group.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.96% 169.13 Delayed Quote.29.02%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.88% 355.2 End-of-day quote.12.83%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
Income Statement Evolution
