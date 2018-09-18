Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Facebook : Signs Sembcorp Industries as First Renewable Energy Supplier in Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:55am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Facebook has signed a 20-year renewable energy supply contract with Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) for its Singapore data center and other businesses, the Singapore utilities and marine conglomerate said Tuesday.

Under the deal, Sembcorp will provide locally-sourced solar energy to Facebook's recently-announced 170,000 square metres data centre facility using offsite solar panels totaling 50 megawatts in capacity. The solar panels will be installed on close to 900 rooftops in the land-scarce country by 2020, Sembcorp said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The contract will make Sembcorp Facebook's first renewable energy vendor in Asia as the social media giant seeks to use renewable energy for its operations.

-Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.07% 160.58 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.04% 2.86 End-of-day quote.-5.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:06aFACEBOOK : Expands Security Tools To Protect Political Campaigns
AQ
02:55aFACEBOOK : Signs Sembcorp Industries as First Renewable Energy Supplier in Asia
DJ
09/17FACEBOOK : Instagram Expands Shopping in Stories, Launches Shopping Channel in E..
DJ
09/17FACEBOOK : Macy's Teaming With Facebook, Enhancing In-Store Tech to Draw Shopper..
DJ
09/17FACEBOOK : Expanding Security Tools to Protect Political Campaigns
PU
09/17FACEBOOK : Top Myanmar General Booted From New Russian Social-Media Account
DJ
09/17TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Facebook and Snap
AC
09/16Why Sorrell hopes WPP is not “broken” & his plans for S4
AQ
09/14Mary Daly, labor expert, picked to run San Francisco Fed
RE
09/14STARBUCKS : Four Huge Social Issues Darden Is Tackling Head-On
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17FACEBOOK : A Growth Stock For Value Investors 
09/17Instagram gives global launch to shopping push 
09/17Jonathan Cooper Portfolio Review, September 2018 
09/17A POST-LEHMAN WORLD : Top Stocks Then & Now 
09/17Taking A Break From Facebook 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 653 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,50
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
EV / Sales 2018 7,68x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Capitalization 469 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-9.00%465 882
TWITTER INC25.45%23 031
MATCH GROUP INC89.11%16 497
LINE CORP-1.82%9 842
SINA CORP-34.09%4 725
DENA CO LTD-19.91%2 526
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.