Facebook : Signs Sembcorp Industries as First Renewable Energy Supplier in Asia

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Facebook has signed a 20-year renewable energy supply contract with Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) for its Singapore data center and other businesses, the Singapore utilities and marine conglomerate said Tuesday.

Under the deal, Sembcorp will provide locally-sourced solar energy to Facebook's recently-announced 170,000 square metres data centre facility using offsite solar panels totaling 50 megawatts in capacity. The solar panels will be installed on close to 900 rooftops in the land-scarce country by 2020, Sembcorp said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The contract will make Sembcorp Facebook's first renewable energy vendor in Asia as the social media giant seeks to use renewable energy for its operations.

