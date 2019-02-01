Facebook : Snopes Ends Fact-Checking Partnership With Facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis



Snopes.com, an online fact-checking site that got its start debunking urban legends, on Friday said it wouldn't be renewing its partnership with Facebook Inc. (FB).

"At this time we are evaluating the ramifications and costs of providing third-party fact-checking services, and we want to determine with certainty that our efforts to aid any particular platform are a net positive for our online community, publication, and staff," Snopes said on its website.

Snopes said it initially began working with Facebook in December 2016 and without financial benefits to itself. The website did eventually accept an offer from Facebook to compensate fact-checking groups working with the social media company.

On its financial disclosure page, Snopes said it received $100,000 from Facebook for participating in its fact-checking partnership.

A spokesperson for Facebook said, "We value the work that Snopes has done and respect their decision as an independent business. Fighting misinformation takes a multi-pronged approach from across the industry. We are committed to fighting this through many tactics, and the work that third-party fact-checkers do is a valued and important piece of this effort."

The spokesperson said Facebook has 34 fact-checking partners globally, and it plans to expand the program this year by adding new partners.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com