Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/01 10:59:30 pm
163.6350 USD   -1.83%
FACEBOOK : Snopes Ends Fact-Checking Partnership With Facebook
DJ
04:00pU.S. appeals court hears challenge to FCC net neutrality repeal
RE
08:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
Facebook : Snopes Ends Fact-Checking Partnership With Facebook

02/01/2019 | 05:02pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Snopes.com, an online fact-checking site that got its start debunking urban legends, on Friday said it wouldn't be renewing its partnership with Facebook Inc. (FB).

"At this time we are evaluating the ramifications and costs of providing third-party fact-checking services, and we want to determine with certainty that our efforts to aid any particular platform are a net positive for our online community, publication, and staff," Snopes said on its website.

Snopes said it initially began working with Facebook in December 2016 and without financial benefits to itself. The website did eventually accept an offer from Facebook to compensate fact-checking groups working with the social media company.

On its financial disclosure page, Snopes said it received $100,000 from Facebook for participating in its fact-checking partnership.

A spokesperson for Facebook said, "We value the work that Snopes has done and respect their decision as an independent business. Fighting misinformation takes a multi-pronged approach from across the industry. We are committed to fighting this through many tactics, and the work that third-party fact-checkers do is a valued and important piece of this effort."

The spokesperson said Facebook has 34 fact-checking partners globally, and it plans to expand the program this year by adding new partners.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 869 M
EBIT 2019 25 344 M
Net income 2019 21 981 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,12
P/E ratio 2020 19,06
EV / Sales 2019 6,24x
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Capitalization 479 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK27.16%479 032
TWITTER16.77%25 548
MATCH GROUP INC25.06%14 875
LINE CORP2.16%8 360
SINA CORP8.24%4 390
DENA CO LTD7.02%2 659
