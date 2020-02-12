Facebook Suspends Dozens of Accounts in Russia for Spreading Misinformation

By Sarah E. Needleman

Facebook Inc. said it removed dozens of fake accounts from countries including Myanmar, Iran and Russia that were spreading misinformation, the latest effort by the social-media company to curb manipulation of its platforms.

The company on Wednesday said it suspended pages and groups on Facebook as well as fake accounts on Instagram for violating its policies. The actions removed false and misleading content on a range of topics including U.S. elections and foreign-related topics. In some cases, Facebook removed content that may have been factually correct but was presented in a misleading way or posted by people posing as someone else.

Facebook and other social-media companies have been grappling with so-called bad actors abusing their platforms to achieve various illicit goals. They have been under particular scrutiny since a Senate committee report in October criticized U.S. tech companies for enabling the spread of disinformation during the 2016 election. But scores of fake accounts originating outside the U.S. have been discovered on their platforms since then.

One network of accounts Facebook said it suspended was linked to telecom businesses in Asia seeking to discredit competitors. Facebook, as well as the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, determined users posting critical commentary were tied to two telecom providers -- Mytel in Myanmar and Viettel in Vietnam -- and Gapit Communications, a public-relations firm in Vietnam.

Facebook previously suspended accounts associated with entities acting on behalf of clients for engaging in inauthentic behavior on its platform. For example, in May it removed accounts related to Israeli political-marketing firm Archimedes Group, which Facebook said was posting misinformation primarily pertaining to elections and other political activity in Africa, as well as Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Facebook's announcement again shows that its platforms are popular tools for people seeking to sway public opinion. In some cases, Facebook said individuals used fake accounts that had been previously detected and disabled by its automated systems to post comments in Facebook Groups.

"We are making progress rooting out this abuse, but as we've said before, it's an ongoing challenge," the company said in a blog post.

On Wednesday Facebook suspended 81 accounts across Facebook and Instagram and additional pages and groups that originated in Russia and that primarily targeted Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Nearly a dozen accounts from Iran were suspended that primarily targeted the U.S. on topics such as elections, immigration policy and U.S.-Iran relations, according to Facebook.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com