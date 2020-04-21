Facebook : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio

By Jeff Horwitz and Newley Purnell

Facebook Inc. will pay $5.7 billion for a 10% stake in India's Jio Platforms Ltd., the holding company for the mobile operator that upended India's telecommunications industry with its cut-rate data plans.

The deal announced late Tuesday gives Facebook the opportunity to bring its WhatsApp messaging service, which is hugely popular in India, into closer partnership with one of the country's top telecom providers.

Jio Platforms and the operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., are part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. Jio Infocomm provides services to some 388 million customers.

"We can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience," Facebook said in a statement announcing the deal.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com and Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com