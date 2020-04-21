Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz and Newley Purnell

Facebook Inc. will pay $5.7 billion for a 10% stake in India's Jio Platforms Ltd., the holding company for the mobile operator that upended India's telecommunications industry with its cut-rate data plans.

The deal announced late Tuesday gives Facebook the opportunity to bring its WhatsApp messaging service, which is hugely popular in India, into closer partnership with one of the country's top telecom providers.

Jio Platforms and the operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., are part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. Jio Infocomm provides services to some 388 million customers.

"We can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience," Facebook said in a statement announcing the deal.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com and Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -4.17% 170.8 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.62% 1243.8 End-of-day quote.1.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:29pFACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio
DJ
10:06pVirgin Galactic dealmaker defies IPO lull with $720 million blank-check deal
RE
09:40pFACEBOOK : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
RE
04:27pSnap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home
DJ
04:06pSnap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home -- Update
DJ
12:27pEXCLUSIVE : Facebook agreed to censor posts after Vietnam slowed traffic - sourc..
RE
09:53aZoom bombs make choosing video apps harder for lockdown chats (April 20)
RE
06:08aCoronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
DJ
04/20FACEBOOK : takes Canada's privacy czar to court over personal data probe
AQ
04/20FACEBOOK : Curbs Organizing of Lockdown Protests
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 224 M
EBIT 2020 26 362 M
Net income 2020 21 860 M
Finance 2020 65 430 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,25x
Capitalization 487 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 217,02  $
Last Close Price 170,80  $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-16.78%510 974
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.53%22 620
TWITTER-15.73%20 911
LINE CORPORATION-0.38%11 755
SINA CORPORATION-15.08%2 397
NEW WORK SE-33.56%1 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group