Facebook : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update

By Jeff Horwitz and Newley Purnell

Facebook Inc. will pay $5.7 billion for just under a 10% stake in India's Jio Platforms Ltd., the holding company for the mobile operator that upended India's telecommunications industry with its cut-rate data plans.

The deal announced late Tuesday gives Facebook the opportunity to bring its WhatsApp messaging service, which has more than 400 million users in India, into closer partnership with one of the country's top telecom providers.

Jio Platforms and the operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., are part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. Jio Infocomm provides services to some 388 million customers.

"We can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience," Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer and Ajit Mohan, head of Facebook's India operations, said in a statement.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the deal deepens the company's commitment to India.

"We're making a financial investment, and more than that, we're committing to work together on some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India," he said.

This is Facebook's second-largest investment in an outside company, behind the company's $22 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014. Facebook's deal-making ability has been curtailed by antitrust scrutiny in the U.S., where the Federal Trade Commission has been examining whether past acquisitions were designed to head off competitive threats.

The investment provides the heavily indebted Jio with cash it has been seeking to raise and gives Facebook a powerful partner in a key market where regulators have been hostile to foreign tech firms.

Facebook's efforts to provide a no-cost, Facebook-centric telecommunications service in India dubbed "Free Basics" were turned back in 2016, and the company has struggled to gain regulators' approval to expand its payments services via WhatsApp beyond an initial pilot.

Jio parent Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has investments in media, retail and natural-resources companies. The company placed much of its digital and telecommunications assets in the newly created Jio Platforms late last year ahead of plans to raise new funds.

WhatsApp has over the years become the default digital town square in India. It is free, only requires a mobile number to sign up, and its intuitive interface is simple to use for hundreds of millions of people who are getting online for the first time. But dubious messages have spread on the service in recent years, some leading to mob violence in India, and fact checkers in India have identified many messages spreading misinformation related to the coronavirus.

In one of the biggest changes to a core feature, WhatsApp this month said its users globally can now send along frequently forwarded messages they receive to only one person or group at a time, down from five. Such forwarded messages can "contribute to the spread of misinformation," the company said at the time.

