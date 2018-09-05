Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman and John D. McKinnon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to gather state attorneys general to discuss whether social-media giants may be harming competition and "intentionally stifling" certain viewpoints, stepping up pressure on the platforms over alleged anticonservative bias.

The Justice Department raised the prospect of a possible investigation just as Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey were wrapping up morning testimony about protecting their platforms from foreign influence.

In the Senate hearing, they expressed contrition for allowing their platforms to be abused in the past while pledging to make protecting their systems from during the 2018 midterm elections a priority.

The day's actions produced a split-screen effect: As most Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee focused their attention on whether the U.S. midterms are sufficiently safeguarded, the Trump administration focused on its longstanding complaint: that the platforms are allegedly biased against allies of President Trump.

In an interview published Wednesday morning with the Daily Caller, Mr. Trump accused social media companies of interfering in elections in favor of the Democrats.

"The truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton's side," he said.

In a statement, Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley said the agency listened "closely" to the morning's testimony. He said Attorney General Jeff Sessions has convened a meeting this month with state attorneys general "to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."

A Justice Department spokesman said alleged stifling of viewpoints has been a longstanding concern of Mr. Sessions and the meeting had been in the works before Wednesday morning's hearing.

Mr. Trump had previously levied claims against Google last week that it was elevating critical news stories about his presidency at the expense of friendly conservative voices, an assertion Google has rejected.

There was no Google representative at Wednesday's hearing, amid a dispute with the committee over how senior an executive the company needed to send. The company was represented by an empty chair next to Facebook's Ms. Sandberg and Twitter's Mr. Dorsey.

Alex Jones, the founder of far-right conspiracy site Infowars and one of the most prominent critics of social-media services, attended the Senate hearing. At one point, he berated Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), calling him a "frat boy" and touching him on the shoulder during a media scrum. Mr. Rubio professed not to know who he was and he told him not to touch him.

"You're not going to get arrested, man. You're not going to get arrested; I'll take care of you myself," Mr. Rubio said.

Several technology companies, including Apple and Facebook have removed content from Infowars, saying it violated company policies. Mr. Jones was also briefly suspended by Twitter.

In the hearing room, lawmakers and witnesses focused on preventing a replay of the 2016 election, in which Russian agents launched a multipronged cyber campaign to influence the election, and to tilt voters in Mr. Trump's favor, according to the U.S. intelligence community.

"Let me be clear: We are more determined than our opponents and we will keep fighting," Mr. Sandberg said in her remarks, during which she outlined the various changes Facebook has made to its platform to make political ads more transparent and suppress demonstrably false news.

For his part, Mr. Dorsey expressed, in personal terms, the importance of Twitter to public discourse. He added that the company was investigating what type of behavior the platform incentivizes. He later said Twitter was exploring a new feature to label bots. "We are going to do something along those lines," he said.

Wednesday afternoon, the House Commerce Committee is questioning Mr. Dorsey, whose platform has been a focus of many Republicans' ire, about alleged anticonservative bias on the platform.

During the Senate hearing, lawmakers expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the platforms' measures so far.

"Clearly this problem's not going away," Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, said in opening remarks. "I'm not even sure it's trending in the right direction."

The panel's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, told the executives he was "skeptical that ultimately you'll be able to address this problem on your own." He has already circulated a white paper with options for far-reaching congressional action.

Other members of Congress also have begun considering legislation on issues ranging from online privacy to political bias to the tech platforms' legal responsibility for users' actions.

--Sadie Gurman contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -2.47% 166.7086 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
TWITTER INC -5.57% 32.8548 Delayed Quote.45.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:16pFACEBOOK : Justice Department says probing social media companies for stifling '..
RE
09:12pDepartment of Justice looks into social media firms over free speech
RE
09:12pJustice Department, state AGs to meet Sept. 25 about social media companies
RE
08:49pFACEBOOK : Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:47pFACEBOOK : Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
AQ
05:53pFacebook, Twitter fall as they face U.S. Congress
RE
05:06pFACEBOOK : Twitter face US Congress over foreign bids to tilt politics
AQ
04:23pCONGRESS SHOULD ACT ON FOREIGN INTER : U.S. senator
RE
03:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman says threat on social media remains
RE
02:13pGermany still aims for 'fair taxation' of internet companies - finance minist..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:51aBofA reiterates Facebook Buy on Instagram shopping promise 
10:25aTwitter -5% as Dorsey testifies to Senate panel 
09:28aFacebook sues BlackBerry over mobile patents including messaging 
08:41aGermany denies backing down on tech giant taxes 
08:31aTracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,72
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 8,14x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 494 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-3.00%494 176
TWITTER INC45.11%26 403
MATCH GROUP INC67.14%14 490
LINE CORP8.78%10 960
SINA CORP-29.85%5 029
DENA CO LTD-18.51%2 584
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.