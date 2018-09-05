Facebook : Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 2nd Update

By Deepa Seetharaman and John D. McKinnon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to gather state attorneys general to discuss whether social-media giants may be harming competition and "intentionally stifling" certain viewpoints, stepping up pressure on the platforms over alleged anticonservative bias.

The Justice Department raised the prospect of a possible investigation just as Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey were wrapping up morning testimony about protecting their platforms from foreign influence.

In the Senate hearing, they expressed contrition for allowing their platforms to be abused in the past while pledging to make protecting their systems from during the 2018 midterm elections a priority.

The day's actions produced a split-screen effect: As most Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee focused their attention on whether the U.S. midterms are sufficiently safeguarded, the Trump administration focused on its longstanding complaint: that the platforms are allegedly biased against allies of President Trump.

In an interview published Wednesday morning with the Daily Caller, Mr. Trump accused social media companies of interfering in elections in favor of the Democrats.

"The truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton's side," he said.

In a statement, Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley said the agency listened "closely" to the morning's testimony. He said Attorney General Jeff Sessions has convened a meeting this month with state attorneys general "to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."

A Justice Department spokesman said alleged stifling of viewpoints has been a longstanding concern of Mr. Sessions and the meeting had been in the works before Wednesday morning's hearing.

Mr. Trump had previously levied claims against Google last week that it was elevating critical news stories about his presidency at the expense of friendly conservative voices, an assertion Google has rejected.

There was no Google representative at Wednesday's hearing, amid a dispute with the committee over how senior an executive the company needed to send. The company was represented by an empty chair next to Facebook's Ms. Sandberg and Twitter's Mr. Dorsey.

Alex Jones, the founder of far-right conspiracy site Infowars and one of the most prominent critics of social-media services, attended the Senate hearing. At one point, he berated Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), calling him a "frat boy" and touching him on the shoulder during a media scrum. Mr. Rubio professed not to know who he was and he told him not to touch him.

"You're not going to get arrested, man. You're not going to get arrested; I'll take care of you myself," Mr. Rubio said.

Several technology companies, including Apple and Facebook have removed content from Infowars, saying it violated company policies. Mr. Jones was also briefly suspended by Twitter.

In the hearing room, lawmakers and witnesses focused on preventing a replay of the 2016 election, in which Russian agents launched a multipronged cyber campaign to influence the election, and to tilt voters in Mr. Trump's favor, according to the U.S. intelligence community.

"Let me be clear: We are more determined than our opponents and we will keep fighting," Mr. Sandberg said in her remarks, during which she outlined the various changes Facebook has made to its platform to make political ads more transparent and suppress demonstrably false news.

For his part, Mr. Dorsey expressed, in personal terms, the importance of Twitter to public discourse. He added that the company was investigating what type of behavior the platform incentivizes. He later said Twitter was exploring a new feature to label bots. "We are going to do something along those lines," he said.

Wednesday afternoon, the House Commerce Committee is questioning Mr. Dorsey, whose platform has been a focus of many Republicans' ire, about alleged anticonservative bias on the platform.

During the Senate hearing, lawmakers expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the platforms' measures so far.

"Clearly this problem's not going away," Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, said in opening remarks. "I'm not even sure it's trending in the right direction."

The panel's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, told the executives he was "skeptical that ultimately you'll be able to address this problem on your own." He has already circulated a white paper with options for far-reaching congressional action.

Other members of Congress also have begun considering legislation on issues ranging from online privacy to political bias to the tech platforms' legal responsibility for users' actions.

--Sadie Gurman contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com