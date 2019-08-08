Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/08 10:27:55 am
187.145 USD   +1.08%
10:15aFACEBOOK : Tests Selling Video Subscriptions in Watch
DJ
08:11aBUBBLE TEA BRAWL : Taiwan brands face mainland boycott over Hong Kong gesture
RE
04:11aFACEBOOK : Rebranding Could Faceplant
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Tests Selling Video Subscriptions in Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Sahil Patel

Facebook Inc. said it would start testing the sale of subscriptions to video services that can be viewed inside its Watch video hub.

The test will include Dropout, a fledgling, advertisement-free service from IAC/InterActiveCorp's CollegeHumor; Discovery Communications' MotorTrend on Demand; BritBox, owned by BBC Studios and ITV; and Tastemade Plus.

For $4.99 a month, for example, Dropout subscribers will get access to the service's library of original content through Facebook, as well as the ability to participate in virtual watch parties where they can talk with other viewers.

Facebook also is introducing a new feature that catalogs all of the content from a participating video service to which a user can subscribe. The catalog will be accessible on Facebook Watch as well as through the service's own Facebook page. Users who subscribe through Facebook also will be able to access those services on their own apps on other platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Facebook is expected to take a cut of each subscription it generates for video partners, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

In December, technology news website Recode reported Facebook was in talks with major cable programmers including HBO, Showtime and Starz about selling subscriptions to their streaming services for viewing on Facebook. The Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of those talks, but said the company is optimistic about adding new services to the platform in the future.

Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Roku Inc. and Walt Disney Co.'s Hulu already "resell" subscription streaming services to users. Amazon's Prime Video Channels accounted for 35% of HBO Now subscribers late last year, according to a research report by BMO Capital Markets.

Facebook introduced Watch two years ago to lure more video advertising with professionally produced shows such as Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" and MTV's reboot of "The Real World."

Watch is up against formidable competition, however. In June, Facebook said Watch had 720 million monthly users globally who spend at least one minute on Watch, up from 400 million in December. By comparison, YouTube said in May that it had 2 billion monthly users, up from 1.9 billion last summer.

The test is the latest step in Facebook's quest to establish a meaningful video business, and is the first time Facebook is trying to sell video subscriptions directly to users.

Write to Sahil Patel at sahil.patel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:15aFACEBOOK : Tests Selling Video Subscriptions in Watch
DJ
08:11aBUBBLE TEA BRAWL : Taiwan brands face mainland boycott over Hong Kong gesture
RE
04:11aFACEBOOK : Rebranding Could Faceplant
DJ
02:48aWalmart Weighs Attack Response -- WSJ
DJ
08/07New York Times forecasts weakness in digital ads, shares down 12%
RE
08/07New York Times misses revenue estimates, shares down 15%
RE
08/07FACEBOOK : Two U.S. senators raise privacy concerns over Facebook's Messenger Ki..
RE
08/07Mastercard Buys Into Payment Services -- WSJ
DJ
08/06APPLE : to restrict Facebook's messaging apps feature- The Information
RE
08/06FACEBOOK : Enforcing Against Click Injection Fraud
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 258 M
EBIT 2019 23 947 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,78x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
Capitalization 528 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 231,64  $
Last Close Price 185,15  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK41.24%528 224
TWITTER45.20%32 183
MATCH GROUP INC114.57%25 806
LINE CORP-8.10%7 696
SINA CORP-34.36%2 449
XING SE0.00%2 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group