Facebook : The Boycott Got Facebook's Attention -- But a -2

In a June 26 post on Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg announced that the company will crack down on attempts at voter suppression leading up to the November election, that Facebook identifies close to 90% of hate speech posted to the site before anyone reports it, and that the company will get tough on hate speech in advertisements. Mr. Zuckerberg has also agreed to meet with organizers of the boycott.

The organizers have zeroed in on the idea that above all, in business, money talks. And their campaign could yet spur more substantive action from Facebook. The boycott managed to depress Facebook's stock price, but only temporarily. The extent of the damage -- and the extent of Facebook's response -- will likely depend on how big this boycott gets.

For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com