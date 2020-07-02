Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Facebook : The Boycott Got Facebook's Attention -- But a -2-

07/02/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

In a June 26 post on Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg announced that the company will crack down on attempts at voter suppression leading up to the November election, that Facebook identifies close to 90% of hate speech posted to the site before anyone reports it, and that the company will get tough on hate speech in advertisements. Mr. Zuckerberg has also agreed to meet with organizers of the boycott.

The organizers have zeroed in on the idea that above all, in business, money talks. And their campaign could yet spur more substantive action from Facebook. The boycott managed to depress Facebook's stock price, but only temporarily. The extent of the damage -- and the extent of Facebook's response -- will likely depend on how big this boycott gets.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 000 M - -
Net income 2020 20 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 677 B 677 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 245,93 $
Last Close Price 233,42 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK15.74%677 335
MATCH GROUP, INC.28.69%30 418
TWITTER-3.87%24 128
LINE CORPORATION2.24%12 104
SINA CORPORATION-11.72%2 305
NEW WORK SE-4.45%1 766
